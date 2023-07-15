The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

For those who haven’t yet had enough of the biggest piece of white trash in America or those who want a 25 minute overview, this offering by Sky News Australia is ideal. It isn’t the complete Hunter Biden story, it does not for example contain anything about his consorting with prostitutes, or his affair with the young woman he treated like one, but sordid, distasteful and immoral as they may be, they were never large scale graft or threats to American security.

We hear about Burisma and CEFC, dubious financial transactions and money laundering. One pundit calls Hunter a tragic figure. That is true, he lost his mother in tragic circumstances when he was very young; his baby sister was killed in the same crash. His elder brother died from cancer aged just 46; better men have been driven to drink for less, but Hunter isn’t simply an addict, he is a man who wallows in perversion.

Incredibly, some clown who sat on the ludicrous January 6 Committee has recently suggested the contents of Hunter’s laptop have been fabricated. Take a gander at it and ask yourself if it was Vladimir Putin who dropped it off at that Delaware repair shop, or a man who appeared to be doing everything in his power to expose his family’s corruption and his own dealings, and may still be doing so.

The contents of the laptop date from 2008 until 2019. What happened in 2008? Barack Obama chose his father as his running mate. Could that be the connection? Joe’s repeated claims that he had never spoken to his son about the latter’s business dealings are ludicrous, as the evidence of a former Biden business partner confirms. Along with the evidence of Gary Shapley, that was swept under the carpet, but probably not for much longer, at least as far as the latter is concerned.

Another pundit says the same allegations – of influence peddling – could be levelled at Donald Trump. This has less credibility than it sounds. Firstly, everyone has the right to lobby politicians, and they do. That everyone includes foreigners, and the American Government has never been shy about lobbying or even pressurising foreign governments. It has recently exerted pressure on the Ugandan Government over the latter’s new laws concerning perverted sex. Trade unions, doctors, householders write to their local Congressman, MP, or whatever, to official bodies, and sometimes to the man or woman at the very top. Lobbying is one thing, bribery and extortion are very different, which is clearly what Hunter did to at least one of his Chinese business partners. And the Chinese are supposed to be the bad guys, remember?

Did Donald Trump’s family benefit from his Presidency? As Eric Trump and others have pointed out, Trump is a brand, they are in business, what product or service was Hunter selling? Of all America’s recent Presidents, Donald Trump is the only one who left the White House poorer than he went in. He sacrificed his golden years to serve his country; his reward for this is a matter of public record. Anyone still inclined to feel sympathy for Hunter should reserve it for the former President. Like his father, Hunter has been above the law for a long time; hopefully that time is coming to an end, whereupon we can expect a much longer documentary from Sky News Australia about the fall of the House of Biden.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report