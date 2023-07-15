The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Dear Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, and Kayleigh McEnany:

You might want to get out of Fox News while you still have your souls.

This piece is being reprinted and imaged in full, because the reader needs to see how cleverly the anti-Christian, anti-traditional effort is being waged in America’s supposedly leading “conservative” news network.

Since its rise to the top of the cable-news channels during the election of 2000, Fox News, with its old slogan, “We report. You decide” has been the leader in cable news almost the whole time. Its lead anchors were (and some are still) known for being traditional Roman Catholics, or otherwise conservative Protestants.

And why not? These are the kind of people who can successfully report on the Culture Wars with personal conviction that their viewers could feel and connect with; this of resounding importance since the same sensibilities were very strong in the American populace.

But of late, Fox News has been succumbing to woke ideology, while at the same time trying to act like it doesn’t. For almost all of its anchors recently, “preferred pronouns” came into use as the transgender ideological assault took hold. As the result, Lee Thomas became “she”, although Lee Thomas is a very sick and disturbed man, to think that tying himself up and wearing leotards makes him a girl and therefore he can swim in girls’ swimming competitions… and win.

Because he is a man, and he is stronger and faster than most athletic women, even those at the top of the ability spectrum among the fairer sex.

And he is “she?” – that is insanity.

It doesn’t stop there, of course. Many of even the leading, obviously Roman Catholic commentators have given into the gender-bender nonsense. Tucker Carlson stopped going along with this charade, and he was fired without explanation shortly after he did this, along with his increasingly penetrative reporting about what is really going on with transgender stuff, the war in Ukraine, Ukraine’s attacks on Christianity and so on.

Now the table is set, both for us as readers here on The Duran, but also apparently for Fox. Today, on July 14, 2023, Fox News’ website published its most blatantly pro-transgender piece ever, thinly disguising its anti-Christian agenda by framing it as a criticism against the number one evil force on this planet: Russia.

Follow the embedded link here to read it yourself.

However, the reader may not be able to see the markers that are present in this piece, so it seems a good idea to show what is visible and point out what is going on. This is a very cleverly done attack if deliberately orchestrated, but it is equally telling if it is not, that is to say, that the attitudes and bias of that network have actually degraded / evolved to the point where they see nothing incongruous in this presentation.

Reveal Number 1: When you put traditional values in quotes like this, this is a sign that the network’s view of this is negative, critical. The fact that this is coming from Russia makes it all the easier to cast it as inherently bad, because Russia supports traditional values. Russia is bad, therefore traditional values are also bad. Because Russia.

Next:

Reveal Number 2: So, here, we have traditional values marked off again as “worthy of ridicule and disbelief or opposition because – RUSSIA!!”, but it does tell some truth also: that the bill was strengthened AND passed UNANIMOUSLY by the the State Duma.

Now, if Fox were truly not into supporting trans madness, this piece ought to be the shining example of a nation that is not going for the stupidity we are suffering with in the USA. But the piece doesn’t do that; rather, it sets this in a negative frame, using the oft-used Russia scapegoat technique to paint this very right move solid black.

Or maybe, red. Oh, wait. Isn’t Red the GOP color these days? Isn’t Red the color of those MAGA hats?

See where this is going? Let’s move ahead.

Reveal Number 3: Also in this bit is a linked article “RUSSIA, ALREADY DETAINING THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN CIVILIANS, PLANS TO BUILD DOZENS OF MORE PRISONS”

Besides being incorrect English, and beside this headline simply being untrue, stitching together different fragments of stories that in themselves may be true, but here flung together to look a nightmare to the good American reader… this is again, either extremely clever framing or simply revelatory of where Fox News actually stands on the trans issue. To talk about Russia building prisons and neg-egging the trans prohibition at the same time is useful for the propaganda effort and useful for the trans agenda’s support.

Moving on…

Reveal Number 4: “Russia’s Federation Council is known to rubber-stamp legislation that passes the Duma…”

Yes… and…?

What should it be doing? The Duma is in some ways analagous to the House of Representatives. Honestly, in some ways it is also not, for President Putin often directs the Duma to write bills he wants passed into law. Fine. But doesn’t the American President, whoever it is, sometimes do the same thing?

Oh, I get it, it’s okay if WE do it, but Russia – well, that is all wrong because not only Russia, but Putin, too, so that is doubly wrong!!

Does anyone in the States ever ask himself, “WHY am I supposed to think Russia and Putin are bad?” Try it. What answer do you come up with, and is that answer your own, or what is told to you all the time?

Here is the conclusion to the Fox piece:

Reveal Number 5: Nothing like a little saber-rattling headline at the top, because Russia is just bad, right? “Everybody knows that”***

“Everybody knows that” is a classic propaganda phrase. Watch this to learn more. This is from 1948, so it is not tied to modern fashions… But before you do, please read the rest of this piece, so you can be fully prepared to do some analysis yourself.

Reveal Number 6: In our segment above, we see President Putin (the evil one) lighting a candle in a Russian Orthodox Christian Christmas service. Therefore, the Russian Orthodox Church is evil, too, and, well, Christianity? Maybe Russian Orthodox Christianity is something creepy and unreal, so we should just throw that out, even though the Russian Orthodox Church has been working hard to reduce and eventually eliminate elective abortions, surrogacy and it has become the orienting factor for much of the Russian Federation, to live life along Christian lines.

But it is traditional, so LGBTwhatever values are straight out a symptom of personal sin, and something to be repented of and changed, not spread throughout society as the new gospel.

But don’t traditional Baptists and Roman Catholics in the US also think that it is wrong for the LGBT train to sweep over every one of the rest of us? Many do believe this is wrong, so what is the problem that Russia is putting its money where its faith is and saying “we will not have this HERE?”

Easy answer: Because Russia. Russia is bad. Everything Russia does and is is bad because Russia is bad. Now shut up and repeat the line, you peon!!

Reveal Number 7: A bit more in this section:

Putin has consistently campaigned as a champion of family values, encouraging Russians to marry and have more children and offering monetary awards to parents with large families. He has developed close ties to the Russian Orthodox Church and in speeches has portrayed western liberal values as destructive compared to “traditional values.”

“…Campaigned as a champion of family values” – intended meaning being he doesn’t believe in this, he just wants POWER!!

“He has developed close ties to the Russian Orthodox Church and… has portrayed Western liberal values as destructive compared to ‘traditional values'” – again that distance on Traditional Values.

I have been asked not to share the photos I have, but I was at one of President Putin’s summer homes myself. At least on the outside of it. He was apparently expected to arrive there that day, and I hoped to meet him. It didn’t come to be. But what I can show you are some photos of a monastery he commissioned and helped build on Valaam, in the Russian North.

Please note that the fifth photo features very prominently the last Tsar, St Tsar Nicholas II, who was martyred by the Bolsheviks in 1918, along with his whole family: wife, children…

But… but… Putin misses the Soviet Union. He is KGB! He is a Commie!!

I have written many, many pieces explaining how it really is. I will not explain it again here, but those pieces are there for anyone who wishes to learn (or un-learn).

At any rate, while the cynic will insist that all this is fakery to fool the people, one might want to ask some Russians here what they think. Some of them, including my wife, will tell you at times “Putin has horns growing out of his head” – but at the very same time, they also understand that he is a Defender of Christianity. His own depth in the Faith is a matter truly known only to himself and God. But he has a fantastic Spiritual Father and Confessor, and he is often seen in church services, and on Valaam itself.

He is in the difficult position of being a leader, and leaders of nations almost cannot be pure of heart, simply because of what they have to do to protect their nations. No one has protected and grown Russia more than President Putin has, not in the last 150 years. That is a fact, and again, I have been living in Russia since 2015 and have seen eight years of this transformation take place with my own eyes, and I have reported on it often.

Reveal Number 8: Further, in this piece, the quote:

“Do we really want to have here, in our country, in Russia, ‘Parent No. 1, No. 2, No. 3’ instead of ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad?'” Putin asked in September 2022, at a political ceremony during which Russia formally annexed regions of Ukraine. “Do we really want perversions that led to degradation and extinction to be imposed in our schools from the primary grades?”

Again, Christian conservatives in the USA: How is this bad? Don’t you wish that someone would make such a stand in the USA?

So, why is Fox News castigating and mocking these efforts?

Reveal Number 9: The last sentence: “In 2020, Putin advoctated for a constitutional reform that outlawed same-sex marriage.”

That reform is apparently law now, too. And a great many Russian people are extremely grateful.

So, the question here for all you Fox fans (and I am one of them!) is simple: What is going on with our network?

As you can see, there is strong evidence that they are not our network anymore, but they are just being a little more clever about it.

Like I said at the beginning: Laura Ingraham, Kayleigh McEnany, Sean Hannity… and anyone else who loves God and loves your country: Fox is leaving you behind. It is time to go, if you don’t want to lose your souls.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report