Is Xi Jinping The Real American President?

If that question sounds like a late April Fool’s Day joke, consider the following. Hillary Clinton and her gang tried to frame Donald Trump as a Russian agent. Someone in her dirty tricks department – possibly two men identified by Dan Bongino – created a fake Russian collusion dossier which they passed to former MI6 agent Christopher Steele to boost its credibility. Stories were leaked to the media by covert sources including in the FBI to boost it further, and every time a member of the Trump campaign or someone who knew someone who had met Donald Trump so much as spoke to a Russian, this was taken as proof of the veracity of these claims.

Hillary Clinton went further, claiming that Green Party candidate Jill Stein and even military reservist Tulsi Gabbard were Russian agents.

It remains to be seen if anyone other than Adam Schiff believed rubbish like this, but it was certainly clickbait. Now consider the following.

Both Joe Biden and his drug addict son have received massive sums of money from China. Eric Trump and others have asked, what product or service did they provide for this money, or are wealthy Chinese businessmen so generous they lavish money on total strangers? The reality is Hunter was selling access to his father as Vice President of the United States, which begs the question has that selling of access continued now The Big Guy sits in the President’s chair?

Hunter has also been selling paintings to unknown buyers at inflated prices. Without making any sort of judgment about his artistic talents, there are probably tens of thousands of artists in the United States who can produce comparable or better work, yet most of them will be lucky if they can sell a painting here and there for a few bucks. Who are these mystery buyers – do they speak Mandarin or Cantonese?

Joe Biden has been selling oil from the strategic reserve to China. It remains to be seen why this oil should be sold to any foreign nation, the clue is in the name – strategic and reserve.

With its disastrous open borders policy, the US has invited the world and its dog to enter the country illegally while spending billions to defend Ukraine’s borders. Some of those entering the country through the southern border are Chinese nationals. While most of these are people of means who have decided to get out of the country while they can, it could be that others have sinister purposes. Leaving aside any possible Chinese agents – of whom there are many in the United States – countless undesirables, including people on the terrorist watch list, have crossed the border and some undoubtedly present a serious danger to the nation’s security.

Fentanyl has been flooding across the border. It is not necessary to cast aspersions on the Chinese Government to point it out, but this highly dangerous drug does come from China and has been killing Americans at an alarming rate.

Most of all, the Biden gang has been seriously sabotaging both the American economy and the military. The day he took office, Biden declared war on the energy industry pursuing the insane green new deal. This madness has also infected Europe. The idea is that we should give up oil and gas to run the economy on what? Windmills, apparently. This might make sense if the world’s two most populous nations were following the same path, but China especially isn’t giving up coal.

We haven’t mentioned yet all the land China has been buying up in the United States, including in areas of strategic importance, nor the Covid-19 scandal and cover-up. Why did not only Biden but the Deep State go along with this? Why did the American Government actually subsidise research in Wuhan?

What is really going on here?

As Gary Allen wrote in the classic None Dare Call It Conspiracy: “If we were dealing with mere incompetence, our leaders should occasionally make a mistake in our favor”.

But do they? The invasion of Iraq, the surrender of Afghanistan and now the destruction of American oil, are these all mistakes, or coincidence maybe?

Allen’s conclusion is “we are not really dealing with coincidence or stupidity, but with planning and brilliance.”

When those words were written, more than half a century ago, the main concerns of “conspiracy theorists” were the CFR and United Nations, in particular that our unelected rulers were planning to create a world supra-government, one that would necessitate the abolition of the United States. This is actually more than a theory because there are organisations that do lobby for world government, indeed there is a long list of them. Before the United States can be abolished, it must be weakened, that includes abolition of both the First and Second Amendments. These two bulwarks against tyranny are under constant attack from enemies domestic.

The big question now though is who gives Joe Biden his orders – the one-world crowd or Beijing? In view of the lengths to which the Deep State has gone to cover up the Biden family’s Chinese money trail, that would appear to be an academic question.

