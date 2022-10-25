They Dared Call It Conspiracy — Part 1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Since their fraudulent 2020 election victory, the Democratic Party leadership in collusion with the Deep State and their friends in the mainstream media have been slowly destroying the United States, and now not so slowly. There are those who believe this is deliberate. If the Democrats made mistake after mistake, they would occasionally make one in favour of the American people, but they never do.

A long time before their insane policy of opening the southern border, printing dollars like confetti and the absurd war on oil, some observers claimed the US was being deliberately destroyed; some went further claiming this was part of a plan to institute a world government. Such people were and are routinely denounced as conspiracy theorists and worse. But, like the Great Replacement, the destruction of the United States and the attempt by a small group of power brokers to control the world is happening. If something is happening, it doesn’t matter if it is called a conspiracy or really is one. The only questions are who is doing it and how can we stop them? One person who thought he had the answer was Lincoln Rockwell. Who was?

George Lincoln Rockwell was a war hero who served with distinction in the Second World War and the Korean War. Like many people, not only Americans, he looked around after the carnage and wondered what his countrymen had died for. The perceived threat from Nazi Germany may have been dealt with, but at what cost? Much of the world, in particular Russia and China was under Communism, indeed the Communists had encroached well into Europe swallowing up half of Germany. Rockwell was puzzled that the United States in particular kept making mistake after mistake, and thought this must be deliberate.

In 1952, he met an elderly woman in California who told him who was behind America’s decline: “The Jews”. Initially he was skeptical, but he looked around and saw what he perceived to be the Jewish hand behind everything, especially the media. The Washington Post was owned by the Jew Eugene Meyer. The New York Times was owned by the Jew Arthur Hays Sulzberger. Surely that alone was proof enough? Rockwell formed the American Nazi Party and became a regular hate figure. Ironically, after his assassination in 1967, that too was taken over by the Jews, or at least one of them. The Party split into two factions, one being the National Socialist Party of America, which was led by Frank Collin. He fell from grace not because he was exposed as a Jew but because he was convicted of child sex offences!

Leaving that aside, was Rockwell right? Many people still seem to think so, but today the New York Times is a public company while the Washington Post is owned by Jeff Bezoz, a Gentile. Have things got better or worse since Rockwell’s death? For a time it looked like things were improving, certainly under Ronald Reagan, even Bill Clinton wasn’t that bad, and under Trump, America was on its way to becoming a dominant force in the world again, but the Deep State had other ideas.

It should be noted that there is still a powerful Jewish lobby in the United States, or more accurately an Israel lobby, but that is divided over the issue of Palestine. It is also notable that there are many Jews now fighting the tyranny of the Washington elite and the Deep State, some of whom have been treated very shabbily. For example, Laura Loomer has been kicked off social media and banned from payment processors. So what is really going on?

Rockwell may have been an extremist and a fanatical anti-Semite, but he was far from the only person to point the finger at an unelected elite who did as they pleased while attempting to enslave Americans. In 1962, Dan Smoot published The Invisible Government, which identified the Council on Foreign Relations as the hub of power. This was followed by A.K. Chesterton’s The New Unhappy Lords, the first edition of which was published in 1965. In 1971, W. Cleon Skousen published The Naked Capitalist and the same year Gary Allen with co-author Larry Abraham published the all-time bestseller None Dare Call It Conspiracy. Finally, there are the works of Antony C. Sutton.

Skousen’s book is basically a review of Carroll Quigley’s magnum opus, the massive Tragedy & Hope. In this book, Quigley casually reveals the existence of a network whose aim is to control the world. Quigley said he had at one point been given access to some of its papers, and that he approved of its goals. Gary Allen called these people the Insiders. How plausible are these claims?

Both political and plain criminal conspiracies are real, sometimes they consist of small groups like the men behind the Gunpowder Plot of 1605; other times they involve if not the active participation then the passive acquiescence of hundreds if not thousands of people. The Prohibition Era in the United States led to the subversion of the rule of law: illegal stills, illegal transports, illegal clubs, the bribing of police officers and other officials on a massive scale.

The riots that swept America and other countries after the very public death of George Floyd were orchestrated by small groups of agitators, but most of those who took part in them, to protest, to loot, or simply to destroy property and attack the police, were useful idiots. The majority of especially left wing protesters and demonstrators often haven’t a clue what they are protesting against or demonstrating for. But the people at the top do.

In Tragedy & Hope, Quigley writes at page 950: “I know of the operations of this network because I have studied it for twenty years and was permitted for two years, in the early 1960’s, to examine its papers and secret records. I have no aversion to it or to most of its aims and have, for much of my life, been close to it and to many of its instruments. I have objected, both in the past and recently, to a few of its policies…but in general my chief difference of opinion is that it wishes to remain unknown, and I believe its role in history is significant enough to be known.”

Earlier, on page 866, he tells what this elite has in store for us little people: “it is increasingly clear that, in the twentieth century, the expert will replace the industrial tycoon in control of the economic system even as he will replace the democratic voter in control of the political system…Hopefully, the elements of choice and freedom may survive for the ordinary individual in that he may be free to make a choice between two opposing political groups (even if these groups have little policy choice within the parameters of policy established by the experts) and he may have the choice to switch his economic support from one large unit to another. But, in general, his freedom and choice will be controlled within very narrow alternatives by the fact that he will be numbered from birth and followed, as a number, through his educational training, his required military or other public service, his tax contributions, his health and medical requirements, and his final retirement and death benefits”.

We may now be in the Twenty-First Century, but how far are we away from a totally planned society?

(To be continued).

