They Dared Call It Conspiracy — Part 2

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The ultimate goal of the conspirators isn’t simply control of the United States but control of the entire world. This would have been impossible in the Twentieth Century for purely technical reasons; now it is not simply feasible but in progress.

Back in 1997, David Icke warned of the growth of total surveillance. George Orwell had of course preceded him by half a century, but although surveillance technology existed then, it was nowhere near powerful enough and far too expensive to monitor the entire population. In his book and the truth shall set you free…Icke made two classic statements:

“If you want barcoded human beings linked to a central computer, you must first get them to accept credit and identity cards.”

And: “Today if you go into a shop to buy food and your credit card is refused by the computer, you can pay with cash. What happens when there is no cash? You are at the mercy of the computer. If it refuses your card or microchip, you have no means to purchase anything.”

Credit cards have been largely replaced by debit cards, which for surveillance purposes is six of one and half a dozen of the other, but more importantly, in 1997, a state of the art desktop computer would have set you back a shade over £1500 and given you a 5.2Gb hard drive.

Today, that size of hard disk would be laughable. A terrabyte and more is standard. Mainframes are of inconceivable size. In February 2020, around five hundred hours of video were uploaded to YouTube every minute. Technology is so cheap that many ordinary householders now have CCTV, but cameras and computers are far from the only methods of surveillance. Many governments are now working on the development of not simply digital currencies but programmable digital currencies. Here is a short video by a YouTuber who has a fair sized audience. He explains this menace briefly but there are many similar videos on the same subject as well as documents that are easy to find with a simple Google search.

The power elites disseminate their ideas in a variety of ways including through so-called think tanks. There are countless think tanks throughout the world, most of them innocuous, but the major players include the Council on Foreign Relations and Chatham House founded in 1921 and 1920 respectively, we are told, although the CFR was first mentioned in the New York Times on November 14, 1918. Chatham House issued its first publication in 1919.

Later they were joined by the Bilderberg Group – founded in 1954, and the Trilateral Commission, founded in 1973.

Chatham House is also known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs and has always been fairly open about its work. Likewise, the CFR has also been mentioned a fair amount in the London Times. The first mention of the Bilderberg Group is June 13, 1960 in the obituary of Dr Joseph Retinger. People who ridicule the so-called conspiracy theory of history point out that these organisations are not secret, but a conspiracy doesn’t have to be a secret. Another tactic includes dragging in the Protocols Of Zion or the Order Of The Illuminati.

The Protocols is always alluded to as an anti-Semitic document though it is more properly designated a mystical one. It need not be discussed here, suffice it to say that it is far from unique. The Monita Secreta dates from the Seventeenth Century and makes similar charges against the Jesuits. The Order Of The Illuminati was real. It was founded in 1776 and was exposed in 1785 when one of its couriers was struck by lightning. The goals of the Illuminati and similar organisations were not necessarily sinister. It should be pointed out that any organisation or ideology that is suppressed by the state can exist only as a conspiracy. Again, we may reference the Prohibition Era.

The most pernicious organisation of the moment and the one everybody is talking about is the World Economic Forum. Founded in 1971, the WEF is quite open about its goals. Bogus fact checkers – of which there are many – have been known to allude to conspiracy theories about the WEF when if they had bothered to read its website they would have seen these are not theories at all.

The recent disclosures by Elon Musk prove that we, especially Americans, have been lied to on a massive scale. Let us recall what Professor Quigley said about the goals of the conspirators:

“it is increasingly clear that, in the twentieth century, the expert will replace the industrial tycoon in control of the economic system even as he will replace the democratic voter in control of the political system…”

We have seen this very thing in the Twenty-First Century with bogus experts being given spurious credence and real experts shadow banned on social media. There are some who claim the coronavirus pandemic was created as part of this Satanic plan. The available, credible evidence suggests rather that this is yet another case of what Rahm Emanuel called never allowing a good crisis to go to waste. It remains to be seen what is good about people dying unnecessarily on such a scale, but you get the drift.

Covid-19 has led to the following:

restriction of movement of people on a global scale including Chinese citizens being “welded” in their homes

compulsory vaccination of government workers on the pain of dismissal

proof of vaccine papers (and eventually projected vaccine passports)

increased use of electronic payments in lieu of cash – not a bad idea in itself, but remember what David Icke said when there is no more cash

the rise of digital ID

the suppression of dissenting opinions about covid on the pretext of combating misinformation

increased censorship generally

the freezing of protesters’ bank accounts in Canada.

Covid-19 is real, but what about global warming?

This hoax – and it is a hoax – is being used to implement policies that have been disastrous for farmers in Sri Lanka and is currently being used to destroy the Dutch farm industry in order to create a tri-state metropolis in the Netherlands.

Where do these insane ideas come from? The answer is the World Economic Forum and similar so-called think tanks. What is behind the promotion of electric cars? The idea is again to restrict our movement. Eventually, these lunatics would like to see us little people prevented from using cars altogether. Ever heard of the 15 minute city?

To Part 1.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report