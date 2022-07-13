Cancel The Sri Lankan Debt!

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

If you are an America, you are probably tired of hearing about the so-called insurrection of January 6 last year. But have you heard of a much more recent insurrection? Last weekend, crowds of angry citizens flooded the Presidential Palace in Sri Lanka. This island paradise has a population of around 22 million, and most of them are angry.

This insurrection was totally bloodless, no trigger happy police officers to murder innocent women; no thugs in uniform to brutalise the protesters. These protesters are not interested in overthrowing an illegitimate government; they have far more basic demands: they want to eat, and like an increasing number of Americans, they want to be able to put petrol in their cars to go about their daily business.

While the people at the top in this so-called Democratic Socialist Republic have never had it so good, the country is bankrupt. Reporting for The Hill, Kim Iversen explained that the national debt is only part of the problem. While massive financial institutions (in particular Black Rock) own the lion’s share, the country is being destroyed by its insane “green” policies, policies that have been forced onto it by these same institutions. Sound familiar?

In April last year, Sri Lanka banned chemical fertilisers against the will of its farmers. Does that sound familiar too? This has led to a catastrophic fall in food production and a consequent rise in (expensive) imports. The same lunatics are currently at work in The Netherlands, India and elsewhere. Although the Sri Lankan Government eventually came to its senses, it did so too late. So what is to be done?

In May this year, it was reported that Sri Lanka had defaulted on its national debt for the first time in its history. This amounted to an interest payment of $78 million on a total debt of $50 billion.

There is a simple solution to this. The interest on the debt was created out of thin air, and what is created out of nothing, can vanish into nothing. The Duke Of Bedford explained this back in the 1940s, and Major Douglas exposed the mathematics of it back in the 1920s.

In short, this debt must be cancelled. Debt relief and cancellation has happened throughout history. In 2010, under pressure from major Western nations and Japan, the World bank cancelled Haiti’s debt following the catastrophic earthquake. Did the sky fall?

Steps must be taken to ensure the country has a sufficient supply of oil, and to stabilise food prices. This can be done by the same international institutions that assisted Haiti. After that, sane government and non-parasitic finance must be introduced, a government that reflects the will of the people and a financial system that operates on the principle of profit sharing rather than usury.

