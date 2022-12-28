They Dared Call It Conspiracy — Part 3

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Oxford is one UK city that has been targeted for this with its Zero Emission Zone. Encouraging people to use public transport rather than private cars isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as long as it is cheap and convenient. Anyone living in Central London with its nightmare traffic problems would agree it is better to use public transport, including the occasional taxi, to ride a bike or one of these new-fangled scooters, or even to walk. For people living in rural areas though, this is a no-go. In the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, much of Africa…private vehicles are essential.

Then there is illegal immigration. Anyone who opposes immigration will be branded racist, but immigration, especially illegal immigration, has been used by the elites for decades to undermine and eventually to destroy the West. There is absolutely no need for the current crisis on the US/Mexican border, the problem could literally be stopped overnight, but the lunatics who now control America after cheating Donald Trump out of a second term have other ideas. Allowing millions of poor people into the country can only have a disastrous effect on the economy, especially for unskilled workers. In spite of many exceptions, blacks are usually regarded as being at the bottom of the food chain in the United States. They will suffer the most, indeed they already are with rising crime rates.

If the reader does not believe the illegal immigration problem can be solved overnight, he should consider what happened when Ron DeSantis sent a planeload of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, the playground of wealthy Democrats. They were shipped out in 44 hours, not 48, forty-four!

With that important caveat, namely Not In My Back Yard, the rich and especially the super-rich have always promoted immigration into Western nations, and have funded organisations that do so. This is one of many ways in which the extreme left are used by their supposed enemy. As Oswald Spengler wrote in 1932:

“There is no proletarian, not even a Communist, movement that has not operated in the interest of money, in the directions indicated by money, and for the time permitted by money — and that, without the idealist among its leaders having the slightest suspicion of the fact.”

We need not go into the Sutton revelations here, but we should mention the United Nations. This is believed to have been the first attempt to set up a world supra-government. Fortunately, it was destined to failure from the beginning; issues relating to South Africa and shortly Israel/Palestine had a lot to do with that. Now, the Islamic world and black Africa have little time for its promotion of sexual perversion, the misnamed LGBT rights movement, and there is no sign that either of them will bow to this poison in the foreseeable future.

The big question is how can we fight back against the inhuman agenda of the World Economic Forum and its fellow travellers? There are many things we can do.

We must resist vaccine passports and any kind of enforced medical treatment. Obviously, we need to apply common sense here. We cannot have people walking around infecting the population at large with communicable diseases, but that is as far as it should go. No one’s sovereignity over his or her own body should be violated without due process of law.

We must never allow the abolition of cash, not ever, and we must certainly not allow the instigation of any kind of programmable digital currency.

We must never allow the abolition of nation states, which is one reason mass immigration, including illegal immigration, has been enforced on the West. This doesn’t mean nations cannot cooperate on many matters, but there must be no compulsion.

We must reign in the power of bureaucracy everywhere. When private companies fail, they go bankrupt. When government institutions fail, their budgets are increased.

Bureaucrats and other government servants must be held personally responsible for their bad acts. One of the very few good ideas promoted by the odious Black Lives Matter movement is the abolition of qualified immunity. There must be no more “I was just doing my job” excuses.

Government surveillance must be reigned in, and here is a big one – both anti-money laundering legislation and civil asset forfeiture must be abolished.

Can we achieve all these? If we don’t, then the future of Mankind will be the one envisaged by George Orwell, of a boot stamping on a human face forever.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report