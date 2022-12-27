The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Serbian President Vucic faces Neocon/NATO ultimatum
The Duran: Episode 1467
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The only way to put a stop to the noe-cons is to make a serious and valid threat to them. As long as they feel that they can get away from it unscathed, they will have “no reverse gear”.
Poseidons to both side of UK and US and ultimatum to stop all BS now or in 24 hours both countries under 500 meter high heavily radioactive tsunami.
To end the war, any current or future war, just take out the jews.
When you can’t say it, I will. Your “neocons” are JEWS, PERIOD
Those of you who don’t understand that “jews”, let’s make it more clear. They are really not real Jews but the Khazarian assholes, who have occupied the name “Jew”, and made all those hoaxes like “Holocaust” BS and many other things.
Those Khazars were 80+% of Gulags build and managed Bolsheviks. They were and are Nazis. Pure evils !!
SO, THESE ASSHOLES
@13:15 Frank Wisner’s Mighty Wurlitzer.
“biden White House” ?
“neocons owns the media” said Alexander, but forgot to say that few JEWISH families owns 90% of Worldwide MSM.
These guys, the “Free speech heroes” are shitting their pants in daily basis when they are scared to get kicked out of JEWS owned woke Youtube.