in Latest, Video

Serbian President Vucic faces Neocon/NATO ultimatum

515 Views 14 Votes 6 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Serbian President Vucic faces Neocon/NATO ultimatum
The Duran: Episode 1467

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

14 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Macko
Macko
December 27, 2022

The only way to put a stop to the noe-cons is to make a serious and valid threat to them. As long as they feel that they can get away from it unscathed, they will have “no reverse gear”.

3
Reply
Jarno P
Jarno P
Reply to  Macko
December 27, 2022

Poseidons to both side of UK and US and ultimatum to stop all BS now or in 24 hours both countries under 500 meter high heavily radioactive tsunami.

To end the war, any current or future war, just take out the jews.

war-mongering-jews.jpg
1
Reply
Jarno P
Jarno P
Reply to  Macko
December 27, 2022

When you can’t say it, I will. Your “neocons” are JEWS, PERIOD

Those of you who don’t understand that “jews”, let’s make it more clear. They are really not real Jews but the Khazarian assholes, who have occupied the name “Jew”, and made all those hoaxes like “Holocaust” BS and many other things.

Those Khazars were 80+% of Gulags build and managed Bolsheviks. They were and are Nazis. Pure evils !!

SO, THESE ASSHOLES

war-mongering-jews.jpg
Last edited 45 minutes ago by Jarno P
1
Reply
Leif Sachs
Leif Sachs
December 27, 2022

@13:15 Frank Wisner’s Mighty Wurlitzer.

0
Reply
Jarno P
Jarno P
December 27, 2022

“biden White House” ?

Know-the.files.jpg
0
Reply
Jarno P
Jarno P
December 27, 2022

“neocons owns the media” said Alexander, but forgot to say that few JEWISH families owns 90% of Worldwide MSM.

These guys, the “Free speech heroes” are shitting their pants in daily basis when they are scared to get kicked out of JEWS owned woke Youtube.

0
Reply

Serbia on high alert. UN peace summit, Russia not invited. Putin’s plan to takeover Scotland. U/1