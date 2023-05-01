The Biggest Piece Of White Trash In America

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

If you didn’t realise it, the individual in question is Hunter Biden, and if you had to guess who called him it, the name Marjorie Taylor Greene wouldn’t be your fourth choice. She used this phrase in Ohio yesterday, pointing out that Hunter had been involved in: money laundering and sex trafficking. She might have added that Hunter is a drug addict, although there has never been any suggestion that he ever dealt in drugs. There was also the little matter of him buying a gun when he wasn’t entitled to, making a false declaration on the form. Let’s look at these rationally though.

Money laundering is a catch-all phrase that implies taking the profits of crime and processing them or perhaps investing them in legitimate businesses. Sex trafficking always sounds sinister but provided it involves only consenting adults it is a victimless crime. Hunter’s whores were certainly well-remunerated, although a link to the incriminating home video will not be provided here.

Drug use should be a victimless crime, although in many cases there is a victim, namely the user. It is easy to criticise drug addicts, at times such criticism can be cruel; Donald Trump has been so accused because of his disdain for Hunter. Addicts often warrant sympathy; countless people the world over have struggled with some sort of addiction – including the current writer – countless people continue to do so, but our sympathy for such people should not be unlimited.

George Floyd struggled with addiction, and although it was responsible in part if not entirely for his premature death, he didn’t wallow in it. Hunter did and probably still does, not simply in drug taking but in depravity, and again no link will be provided to the incriminating video, but you might like to read Laptop From Hell.

The gun issue? That would probably not warrant a severe punishment; Hunter could even plead not guilty and claim he forgot about his drug abuse the same way he forgot about the laptop. So where does this leave us with his real crimes?

Hunter Biden has been a shill for his father for decades; Joe Biden has clearly been peddling influence to foreign nations on an industrial scale. Hunter appears to have been the main conduit for his funds but was far from the only one. We don’t know precisely what The Big Guy has been doing since he first attained political power, which was before he became Vice President, but his attitude to China is most disturbing. While it is wiser to regard China as a rival than as an enemy, almost every decision he has made in the field of foreign relations and indeed many in domestic policy, seems to benefit China often at the expense of America, starting with the absurd job killing/wealth destroying green new deal.

We can speculate about why Hunter hasn’t been indicted (yet?) and why his father is still in office; it is very likely that people at the top of the FBI, DOJ and other agencies have been taking bribes. Leaving all that aside though, Hunter’s most despicable acts are not illegal but are certainly immoral. They concern Lunden Roberts, a young woman who has been called a stripper, an exotic dancer if you wish, not a disreputable profession. She had an affair with Hunter, not a lengthy one but certainly not a one-night stand, and became pregnant. She is now the mother of a beautiful, blonde 4 year old daughter. What was Hunter’s next move?

He treated her like a common prostitute. First he denied even knowing her, then he said the baby wasn’t his in any case. A paper trail says otherwise; she was actually on the payroll of Rosemont Seneca for nearly a year. Now that it has been proven the daughter of Lunden Roberts is also the daughter of Hunter Biden, he wants nothing to do with either of them, and is even trying to dodge paying child support, if you can imagine that. This is a man who has not a shred of human decency, much less honour. And that may be the ruin of him.

Whether or not she is a woman scorned, Miss Roberts is determined to extract child support from Hunter, and more. He has been ordered by an Arkansas judge to attend a contempt hearing that could see him behind bars for ignoring court orders. It had to be Arkansas, the state where a much more charismatic Democrat who like Hunter couldn’t keep it inside his trousers, first rose to prominence.

Miss Roberts has now found love with a decent and somewhat younger man who unlike Hunter is prepared to take on his beautiful young daughter. Her story looks like having a happy ending; we can only hope Hunter’s does not, and that the entire Biden crime family is brought down with him.

