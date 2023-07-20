Sex, Race & Unpaid Taxes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The hearing on the Biden crime family was totally predictable: the Republicans and their witnesses highlighted their felonies, and the Democrats ignored, them, tried to explain them away, or simply turned the conversation to Donald Trump.

As the two officials called to testify were both time-serving investigators and one was both a Democrat and a homosexual, the usual innuendo wouldn’t wash. So the public was told failing to charge Hunter Biden, dragging the case out until the statute of limitations was passed, heck that wasn’t corruption, it was a difference of opinion, prosecutorial discretion. Yeah, right.

Three black Democrats were more interested in making this all about race, if you can believe that. One spouted the usual vacuous statistics about blacks facing more attention from the IRS and from law enforcement generally. Incredibly, one even managed to drag in the case of Emmett Till, who was murdered in 1955! It didn’t occur to any of them that Hunter is a privileged white guy and that many blacks who have committed a fraction of his crimes ended up behind bars, including a working single mother whose crime was to cross from Pennsylvania (where she was a legal gun owner) into New Jersey blissfully unaware that her licence was not valid.

Leaving aside the whistleblower disclosures, the irrepressible Marjorie Taylor Greene stole the show by producing an X Certificate exhibit that proves Hunter Biden committed crimes, albeit victimless ones.

He paid prostitutes and arranged for their transportation across state lines compounding that by claiming them as a business expense.

The feminist narrative is that prostitutes are victims – trafficked women who have no agency. Mrs Greene is no feminist, so there is no need for her to endorse such flim-flam, especially as the prostitutes Hunter patronised were anything but victims if the money he laid out on them is anything to go by. But, there is still the little matter of Hunter making bogus tax claims, and more importantly there is the double standard. In the United States, women are regularly prosecuted for soliciting prostitution as are the men who patronise them.

It remains to be seen if any real action will be taken against the Bidens, but Joe surely cannot run in 2024. Even The Swamp can’t be that deep.

