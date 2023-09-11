DEMOCRATS — What They Say And What They Do

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In case you hadn’t noticed, the Democratic Party and its supporters have a long track record of the most outrageous hypocrisy. To give just a few examples, during the masking mandates, then Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi turned up for a hairdresser appointment suitably unmasked, and when CCTV of this was made public, she cried entrapment.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the worldwide lockdowns that accompanied it appeared to drive many people insane, especially those in authority. They also exposed their lies; here is Pelosi again, in her own words, attempting to pull the wool over people’s eyes by accusing Donald Trump of doing what she actually did.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been caught lying many times, and expressing outrage over Republican policies while ignoring the mess made by the Democrats. Who could forget this classic drubbing she received from former ICE Director Tom Homan? Under the Trump Administration she expressed mock outrage at the “kids in cages” hoax, cages that were constructed under the Obama Administration. When Biden opened the southern border, the resulting scenes were a dozen or a hundred times worse, and she was nowhere to be seen, This led to Candace Owens mocking her contrived performance from her staged visit to the border.

Joe Biden’s hypocrisy would take up more space than can be allotted here, but apart from his graft, the greatest such act has to be his son Hunter and the confliction with his professed policies.

People from all walks of life can be afflicted with drug problems, there have even been billionaires who have become addicts, but it is one thing to struggle with addiction, and another to wallow in it.

When he was a senator, Joe Biden was a strong advocate for punitive drug laws; he actually called for a mandatory sentence of five years for possessing even a single small piece of cocaine. Has he changed his mind? Something he hasn’t changed his mind about is taxation; people on high salaries and business people making big profits should “pay your fair share”. Unless that money is earned by selling access, taking bribes, or extorting Chinese businessmen, eh Joe?

But the big story of Democrat hypocrisy this week concerns a woman named Stacy Gates – apparently no relation to Bill. If you haven’t heard of Stacy Davis Gates she is quite an important person in Chicago, not because she is a supporter of Black Lives Matter but because she is President of the Chicago Teachers Union. As such, she is a passionate opponent of school choice, branding charter schools – you guessed it – racist. Yet now it has been revealed she is sending her son to a charter school. She has her reasons for this, but whatever sophistry comes out of her mouth, there is one simple reason, like all leading Democrats it is rules for thee but not for me.

