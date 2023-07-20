The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Lots to see here! Enjoy!

This is Episode #7 of American in Exile.

Watch. and if you like, subscribe and tell your friends!

If you don’t like it, tell people you don’t like so you make their lives miserable!

(wink, wink!)

My other YouTube Channels (and ones I help with):

@TheOrthodoxMusicChannel

@SeraphimHanischMusic

@ela.ensemble

Patreon Support upcoming!

Let me know if you are interested!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report