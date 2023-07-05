Hunter Biden’s White (House) Privilege

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Democrats’ media poodles continue to cover up for this guy, minimise, excuse or more often ignore his transgressions. Some have even claimed his recent sweetheart deal for tax evasion and “that gun” are harsh treatment, harsher than the plebs would receive. Here is proof positive, just one case, that blows these claims away.

In a hearing late last month, Democrat turned Republican Van Drew alluded to the case of a black single mother who was given a three year sentence for a technical violation. She was a licenced concealed carry gun owner in Pennsylvania. Stopped by a trooper as she crossed into New Jersey, she told him she had a gun, an honest admission that led to a three year sentence. That’s right. Mr Drew did not give any details about this woman, but it took only a click or two of the mouse to identify her. There is more to the story, and a twist.

Her name is Shaneen Allen, and she is indeed the single mother of two young boys (now teenagers). She said she bought the gun because she was robbed twice earlier in the year. The incident happened way back in October 2013. She spent 46 days behind bars and was threatened with a minimum sentence of three years by the prosecutor. In August 2014, a judge refused to dismiss the case against her, but allowed her to enter a pretrial programme for non-violent offenders. Miss Allen is no “hood rat” as AK Nation would say, but a medical professional.

It was pressure from the gun rights lobby that helped her evade jail, a group of people the Biden Administration is literally gunning for. Where was Joy Reid when this woman was having her life trashed for making an honest mistake? Nowhere. Time to leave the Democrat plantation, Sista! They’ll lie and sweet talk you until they win the next election, then renege on all their promises like they always do. As for Hunter, heck, give a recovering addict a break, after all, his father is proud of him.

