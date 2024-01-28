Proofs that Trump Is Incompetent, and that Biden Is a Gangster

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

On 21 July 2023, I headlined “The Significance of the Congressional Probes into FBI-Biden Corruption” and summarily presented, from Senate and House investigation files, the case that the Trump-appointed and Biden-retained Director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, committed treachery against the American people — is a traitor — by his hiding from the public conclusive proof that Joe Biden corruptly and secretly works as the leader of a crime-ring along with Hunter Biden and others skimming millions of dollars from Ukraine, and that Mr. Wray specifically hid this information before the 2020 election in order to sabotage Trump’s bid to retain the White House (even though Wray had been appointed by Trump — which just goes to show how incompetent Trump is, though Biden’s corruptness is even more dangerous than Trump’s incompetency).

The day before that, on July 20th of 2023, the great investigative journalist Garland Nixon presented in depth that same case as I did, but more in-depth and in a video talk instead of like my article. He, focussed especially upon and placed into remarkably full context one particular FBI document, which U.S. Senator Charles Grassley had gotten the FBI to declassify (and Grassley released to the public) on that same day, 20 July 2023. This was a document which the FBI had had in its possession for three years and hidden, ever since 26 July 2020, and which was sent to FBI headquarters four days later, so that it was reported to Mr. Wray probably on 30 July 2020, which was before the Presidential election later that year — and Wray hid it and pretended it didn’t exist. Perhaps Wray was using it as blackmail just in case Biden might become elected and then want to replace Wray as the FBI’s Director, so that Wray could then let Biden know about the document right after the election and thereby persuade the President-elect to retain Wray in that high office. In any event, Wray has remained silent about the matter.

The Hunter Biden laptop, which in April 2019 he had left to be repaired and never picked up, was unknown to the public until the New York Post published excerpts from it on 14 October 2020, which also was the first occasion when was published from it the fact that both Hunter Biden and his father had been secretly paid by Burisma (the Ukrainian gas company that had hired Hunter Biden) $5 million each. On 19 October 2020, more than 50 former U.S. intelligence officials signed a public declaration that the N.Y. Post’s story was based on “Russian disinformation.” (That became the excuse for U.S. ‘news’-media to avoid and discredit, and not investigate, the story.) Wray, being not a former official, wasn’t among its signers, but, because of the FBI’s 30 July 2020 report, Wray had already known (from the FBI report that he kept secret) many of the revelations that the N.Y. Post published (such as the $5 million bribe to each of the two Bidens) and which those former U.S. officials declared to be just “Russian disinformation.” Wray continued to keep the truth secret. And only relatively few Americans got to see the evidence that the N.Y. Post had published on 14 October 2020: Almost all Americans voted in ignorance of that evidence.

Here is the 70-minute-long video from Mr. Nixon:

https://web.archive.org/web/20231215035107/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aw5rzezyeYE

“MASSIVE FBI CORRUPTION REVEALED IN THE HUNTER BIDEN SCANDAL”

Though Mr. Nixon constantly mispronounced various words — especially a name that he mentioned numerous times, “Zlochevsky” mispronouncing it as “Zolochevsky” and “Zalochochevsky” — his factuality and the logic of his analysis are, so far as I have been able to determine, entirely truthful and correct, and are especially remarkable because he was making and publishing to youtube this video on the same day that Senator Grassley released the document. So, here are my transcripts, first of highlights from it, and then of my edited and corrected youtube transcripts from what I consider to be the most important parts of his presentation and including sometimes within brackets a few links to provide the reader with easy access to the evidence that he is discussing:

At 27:00- Nixon shows the FBI report 26 June 2020 saying that “it costs 5 (million) to pay one Biden, and 5 (million) to another Biden.” It quotes Burisma saying that “they hired Hunter Biden to ‘protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems’.” See this here, in that key document which Grassley released on 20 July 2023:

https://www.grassley.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/fd_1023_obtained_by_senator_grassley_-_biden.pdf

“they hired Hunter Biden to ‘protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems’ (CHS [the FBI’s source, which the document doesn’t sell out but leaves anonymous in this way] was certain Pojarsl provided no further/specific details).”

“CHS asked Zlochevsky [the CEO of Burisma] why Burisma would pay $20-30 million to buy a US company for IPO purposes when it would be cheaper to just form a new US-entity, or purchase a corporate shell that was already listed on an exchange. Zlochevsky responded that Hunter Biden advised Burisma it could raise much more capital if Burisma purchased a larger US-based business that already had a history In the US oil and gas sector. CHS recalled Zlochevsky mentioned some US-based gas business(es} in Texas, the names of which CHS did not recall. CHS advised Zlochevsky It would be problematic to raise capita! In the US given Shokin’s investigation Into Burisma as nobody in the US would invest in a company that was the subject ot a criminal investigation. CHS suggested it would best if Burisma simply litigate the matter In Ukraine, and pay some attorney $50,000. Zlochevsky said he/Burisma would likely lose the trial because he could not show that Burisma was innocent; Zlochevsky also laughed at CHS’s number of $50,000 (not because of the small amount, but because the number contained a “5”) and said that “it costs (million) to pay one Biden, and 5 (million) to another Biden. • CHS noted that at this time, It was unclear to CHS whether these alleged payments were already made. CHS ~ Id_ Zlochevsky that any such payments to the Bidens would complicate matters, and Burtsma should hire “some normal us oil and gas advisors” because the Bidens have no experience With that business sector.”

“said that ‘it costs 5 (million) to pay one Biden, and 5 (million) to another Biden’.”

“Subsequent Telephone Calls Between CHS and Zlochevsky:

2016/2017 Telephone call. Shortly after the 2016 US election and during President Trump’s transition period, CHS participated in a conference call with Ostapenko and Zlochevsky. CHS inquired whether Zlochevsky was happy with the US election results. Zlochevsky replied that he was not happy Trump won the election. CHS asked Zlochevsky whether he was concerned about Burisma’s involvement with the Bidens. ZIochevsky stated he didn’t want to pay the Bidens and he was ‘pushed to pay’ them.”

Asked why Burisma had worried enough to hire the U.S. President’s son, “Zlochevsky said he/Burisma would likely lose the trial because he could not show that Burisma was innocent.”

“CHS mentioned Zlochevsky might have diffiOJlty explaining suspicious wire transfers that may evidence any (Illicit) payments to the Bidens. Zlochevsky responded he did not send any funds directly to the “Big Guy” (which CHS understood was a reference to Joe Biden). CHS asked Zloehevsky how many companies/bank accounts Zlochevsky controls; Zlochevsky responded it would take them (Investigators) 10 years to find the records (i.e. illic.it payments to Joe Biden). CHS told Zlochevsky if he ever needed help in the future and wanted to speak to somebody in the US government about that matter, that CHS could Introduce him to someone.”

“On June 29, 2020, CHS provided the following supplemental reporting: Regarding CHS’s aforementioned reporting that Zlochevsky said – “he has many text messages and ‘recordings’ that show he was coerced to make such payments – CHS clarified ZIochevsky said he had a total of “17 recordings” involving the Bidens; two of the recordings included Joe Biden, and the remaining 15 recordings only Included Hunter Biden. CHS reiterated that, per Zlochevsky, these recordings evidence Zlochevsky was somehow coerced into paying the Bidens to ensure Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired. Zlochevsky stated he has two “documents (which CHS understood to be wire transfer statements, bank records, etc.), that evidence some payment(s) to the Bidens were made, presumably in exchange for Shokin’s firing.”

…

Garland Nixon then, starting at 49:00 described the connection of Sam Bankman-Fried to this operation. Then, at 50:00, Nixon says that some of the money entered “in the front door of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto company and then disappears out the back door.” “Everything I’ve read to you, Federal Bureau of Investigation, CHS reporting document, date of contact, June 30th, 2020, Biden wasn’t even elected yet. Prior to Biden’s election, …

Here is Nixon then continuing:

50:44

Biden wasn’t even elected, yet prior to Biden’s election they knew

50:50

everything, they had a witness who came to them and

50:55

spilled the beans on everything about Joe Biden’s dirt,

51:02

everything, and said my boys got the bank records, we got everything, my boys got audio and

51:10

the audio shows that Hunter and Biden, Hunter and Joe, strong-armed the coercion.

51:15

You know what that means? They’re mafia, they strong-armed it, they strong-arm these people into giving them five

51:22

million dollars each. These guys went and told the FBI.

51:29

What did the FBI do? They [not the investigator but Christopher Wray the FBI’s Director] hid it. The FBI. You see why I’m saying this

51:37

ain’t a Biden scandal, this is an FBI scandal? Now you got to ask yourself something,

51:43

let me add this something you probably ought to, may, be interested in knowing:

51:48

the FBI which uh in my day you know my background when I was in law enforcement

51:54

I was very high ranking official I worked with the FBI’s joint terrorism fast fast task force for a year I know,

51:59

I understand, I used to go to meetings in the FBI building in Baltimore.

52:05

The FBI is a law enforcement agency. They’re supposed to handle terrorism bank robberies kidnappings Interstate

52:14

travel of crime, there’s certain very specific things the FBI is supposed to handle. Right

52:22

after the U.S overthrew the government of Ukraine in 2014 the FBI opened an

52:28

office in Ukraine called Naboo, I think it was Comey that opened it, uh the

52:34

uh what is it national anti-corruption Bureau NABU.

52:40

What the hell is the FBI doing? They are a domestic

52:47

agency investigating crime in the United States.

52:52

What the hell are they doing opening an office in Ukraine to look up corruption

53:01

and they couldn’t find any but wait a minute it’s the National Anti-corruption

53:07

Bureau in Ukraine so the FBI is looking for corruption in Ukraine, right?

53:14

And a guy comes to him and hands them the president and his son gift wrapped

53:19

with a bow. …

…

56:23

We also now know that ANDRII TELIZHENKO who worked uh for Viktor

56:28

Shoken [the Ukrainian investigator into Burisma, whom V.P. Biden forced to be fired] as his assistant, the one that was fired who worked with Blue Star Strategies, who worked for the U.S

56:35

embassy, who visited the White House on multiple occasions, who worked as part of

56:40

the whole Maidan crew, he admits he was part of that, and he’s sorry for it, this guy goes to Congress and says I’ll

56:47

rat everybody out, I’ll tell you the truth about all the corruption, and Mitt Romney blocks them, and they then say this guy’s a Russian spy,

56:54

he, he’s, uh, we can’t can’t talk to him he’s a Russian spy. There was no evidence he was a Russian spy so what happens?

57:00

They get one guy comes the FBI gives him all the evidence, they ignore it, another guy says I want to tell Congress and

57:07

they call him a Russian spy, and sanction them and say we can’t talk to him. Isn’t it interesting?

57:12

Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil, and if you end not only did they shut

57:19

ANDRII TELIZHENKO down, what did they do to you, and I prior to the 2020 elections if anybody

57:26

went online and said hey I think there’s something rotten with Hunter Biden in Ukraine they would censor you, they would

57:33

throw you off YouTube, they would throw you off Facebook, throw you off whatever, right? They censored the New York Post.

57:39

You see my dear friends that was the key when you saw them flip out completely to

57:45

shut down the Hunter Biden stuff, you knew it was all valid, and now we know not only do we know it,

57:52

the FBI had everything, they had everything, and they still got everything, and they have done nothing.

57:58

And now we got a whistleblower that comes forward that says the IRS was trying to do an investigation and a DHS

58:05

excuse me, but did you know this whistleblower was just in Congress and

58:11

he said look IRS was trying to do an investigation in Hunter Biden’s funds and um

58:17

the Department of Justice the FBI of course came down and stopped us and interfered and wouldn’t let us do it but

58:23

why did they, did they do that, they had to. It all makes sense now the IRS now is

58:29

trying to look at Hunter Biden’s funds, what does the FBI know? They have the all the information and evidence they’re like if

58:35

they start looking at Hunter Biden’s funds, they’re going to find some of this money from Ukraine, we can’t have that, they’re

58:41

going to find all the crookedness they’re going to say to Hunter by where this money come from and they may start looking at Joe Biden’s number, remember

58:47

the guy in charge of Burisma said it’ll take them 10 years to find it, it’s all hidden, but I got all the information. The

58:53

IRS didn’t have to look into Hunter Biden as funds, all they had to do

58:59

let’s call the FBI because the FBI had it did everything they had their boy all he had to do was

59:05

say hey man give me the information on uh those deposits you made for Hunter and Joe the FBI had it all but instead

59:12

of the FBI saying to the IRS will enjoying your investigation we’ve got all the dirt on Hunter and Joe

59:19

they shut the investigation down for the IRS and stopped them

59:25

Meanwhile the Democratic Party is like nothing to see here, whatever you do don’t look at

59:30

their whoa this is M.A.G.A. Republican far right-wing Russian propaganda. Dare I say nobody needs to look into this.

59:37

Let me tell you this: the Republicans ain’t going far with this. Republicans are not going to fire — the most they’ll do is say something about China. They

59:43

don’t want to look at this, you know why? Because it’s glaringly obvious that the Deep State was involved and

59:49

ANDRII TELIZHENKO said this, the Deep state was involved, so it’s obvious, glaringly obvious now, that that they were all

59:56

getting paid, the Deep State was involved, there was all kind of crooked money, so the FBI can’t let the IRS look into

1:00:03

this, and they stopped them, and now somebody has testified to Congress, and now this is out, the Congress and what is

1:00:08

Congress going to do? Nothing man. The level of corruption is stunning

1:00:16

the level of corruption is astounding and you think the Democrats right now first of all right now you gotta have a

1:00:24

special prosecutor not for Hunter Biden but for the FBI you

1:00:29

must appoint a special prosecutor, to look into the FBI, you must appoint a special prosecutor to look at the Hunter

1:00:35

and Joe with this you must do this. You think they’re going to do it?

1:00:40

And you know what’s interesting about that? Let’s go back,

1:00:48

Mueller didn’t find anything did he? All this dirt and Mueller didn’t find

1:00:53

anything. All the investigations done Mueller found nothing about this, didn’t

1:00:58

mention it, oh let’s see what about John Durham? John Durham looked into all this for corruption he searched top to bottom

1:01:04

he didn’t find it. Isn’t it interesting? Mueller’s

1:01:10

investigation didn’t find this Smoking Gun. There’s a Smoking Gun laying

1:01:16

right in front of him. They didn’t see it, nobody just stepped over it, hey what about that Smoking Gun

1:01:23

what Smoking Gun? I don’t see anything, nobody saw anything — Mueller Durham [U.S.-and-allied media always do this.]

1:01:28

nobody saw anything — but they can investigate Trump till he’s moving the face. I’m not a trump fan don’t get me

1:01:33

wrong I’m a lefty you know Cornell West maybe RFK Junior, somebody like that I could vote for.

1:01:39

Trump not sorry done the line with my Lefty Lefty Lefty leftiness right but

1:01:45

here’s my point, fair is fair and right is right, they’re investigating Donald Trump for every

1:01:50

damn thing in the world everything in the world they are now looking to charge him January 6th really

1:01:58

taking a trunk for that how I watched it Donald Trump said everybody go

1:02:04

peacefully down there and continue right do do your thing literally said go peacefully and they’re looking to charge

1:02:10

him now for being part of an Insurrection or something they’re charging this guy with their

1:02:16

they’re searching, they literally look investigated Trump and they found stuff

1:02:22

that the federal elections commission had looked at and said we’re not moving on that that’s a crime and then some

1:02:28

local guy in New York looks at and says well I’ll move on it let’s charge drunk well hey hey look here’s the bottom line

1:02:34

everybody we got to treat everybody the same under the law you know law I mean hey that’s a rule of this is a country

1:02:40

of nation of laws and and nobody is um nobody is uh gets treated differently

1:02:46

under the law, nobody gets let off, nobody, and they’re really charging Trump with

1:02:52

this out there, they’re really going to charge Trump I cannot imagine a greater miscarriage. I’m no Trump fan but this is

1:02:58

a miscarriage of justice on an unthinkable level. …

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

