The Shabby Treatment Of Hunter Biden’s Daughter Is Nothing New

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Hunter Biden, the man Marjorie Taylor Greene called the biggest piece of white trash in America, has an amazing track record with women. He is married and divorced. He met his second wife four years ago and they are said to have married within a week! He had an affair with his brother’s widow, and has cavorted openly with prostitutes, recording their sexual encounters for posterity.

He also had an affair with a young woman named Lunden Roberts, and although she is most definitely not a prostitute, Hunter treated her like one. Miss Roberts gave birth to Hunter’s daughter, and Hunter not only denied paternity, he denied even meeting her then said he couldn’t remember meeting her. The lie was exposed by company records and a DNA test, but Hunter appears never to have even met his beautiful young daughter.

Hunter’s obvious attraction for women remains to be seen, but whatever it is, many men would pay good money to learn the secret. His behaviour however is clearly despicable, not just towards women but per se. But, his Daddy is proud of him, Hunter is a recovering drug addict, recovering if that dime bag found in the White House belonged to someone else.

If despicability can be inherited, then Hunter inherited his from his father, because Joe Biden has instructed his minions to tell people he has six grandchildren, not seven. Sadly, this kind of behaviour is nothing new for politicians, because the world over they have turned their backs on their own illegitimate offspring, though not all have.

The biggest such scandal in the UK was the Parkinson/Keays affair. In the 1980s this was a scandal that could bring down a government in many countries. Cecil Parkinson was a high flying Conservative politician. He married his first and only wife in 1957, an apparently happy marriage. By September 1981 he was, among other things, Party Chairman, and was a favourite of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, but in 1983 he resigned following the revelation that he had impregnated his secretary. Sara Keays was some sixteen years his junior, and although not unattractive, she was an old maid. Her daughter was born December 31, 1983 and is severely disabled. Unlike Lunden Roberts, she had no desire to give her only child a different surname, and she is known as Flora Keays.

This though was not the end of Parkinson’s career, indeed his resignation as Party Chairman was a mere blip; in 1992, he was elevated to the House Of Lords. Conservatives, including at least one well-known female politician, treated Sara Keays like a leper, something that would be inconceivable today, in Britain at least. So did Cecil. When he died in 2016, Flora was not named in his will and it is believed he never met her.

The list of American politicians who have played away is impressive, to say the least, most famously Bill Clinton, who in spite of the rumours (and an uncanny facial resemblance) is not known to have sired any children out of wedlock.

John Edwards was an apparently stellar husband and father; he and his wife had two sons and two daughters, but in 2006 he had an affair with a campaign worker which resulted in an illegitimate daughter. Edwards denied the affair initially but eventually came clean and also made a public apology to his wife. She appears to have forgiven him but she was said to be in the process of divorcing him when she died from cancer in 2010 at the relatively young age of 61. She was four years older than her husband.

Unlike Hunter Biden and Cecil Parkinson, after his initial denials, Edwards did the decent thing and did not turn his back on his daughter. He also deserves sympathy for three reasons: his son Wade was killed in a car crash in 1996; he admitted making a mistake supporting the Gulf War; and for this take down of the odious Hillary Clinton.

Race hustler Jesse Jackson was born out of wedlock, something that was nowhere near as common for black Americans as it is today. Sixty years later it would be revealed that the married Jackson had himself sired an illegitimate child, a daughter born in 1999. His lover, Karin Stanford, twenty years his junior, was paid hush money disguised as expenses by one of Jackson’s political organisations, but when the truth came out he too did the decent thing, paid her child support and did not disown her. His wife also appears to have forgiven him.

Finally, and perhaps the most embarrassing out of wedlock birth, Strom Thurmond died in 2003 aged 100. Among his other credits he served a full term as Governor of South Carolina when he was a Democrat, switching to the Republican Party in 1964.

Although he was said to have moderated his views in later life, Thurmond was a staunch segregationist. Shortly after his death it was revealed that the twice married (widowed and separated) Thurmond also had an out of wedlock daughter. Thurmond did not marry his first wife until he was over forty, but as a young man he had a tryst with a young domestic servant who worked for his parents. Although he never publicly acknowledged her, he too did the decent thing as far as the customs and mores of the Deep South allowed. He paid for her education and she graduated from college with a master’s degree, dying in 2013 at the age of 87.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report