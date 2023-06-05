The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Hi guys. And gals. Hey, did you know it’s Pride Month? Joe Biden has a lot of pride; remember when he told you “I’m proud of my son” – well? Yes, of course you do. He was probably so proud because Hunter always reserved ten percent for The Big Guy. Sadly, he isn’t proud of his lovely young granddaughter, who unlike her father isn’t white trash, as even Marjorie Taylor Greene will admit.

Still, Joe was very proud of Hunter. That was before Laptop From Hell Dot Com; it remains to be seen if he was quite so proud after that, but now we have Biden Laptop Media Dot Com.

One warning, or disappointment if you do celebrate Pride Month and are into half-naked dudes. Hunter’s genitalia have been redacted from the nearly nine thousand photographs along with sensitive personal information like Social Security numbers and the phone numbers of Chinese spies. At the moment there are no videos, but they are to follow at some point, probably shortly before Joe’s heart attack.

The Marco Polo research group has put a lot of effort into bringing you this; they should have put a bit more effort into coding the link for the donations page because they have omitted the forward slash after marcopolousa.org.

They call themselves a non-profit that exposes corruption and blackmail. Corruption, blackmail, involving the Bidens? Of course not! Nothing to see here, folks, ask Christopher Ray.

