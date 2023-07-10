The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Yellen; BRICS currency, no problem. Plan B, hit Kerch. Erdogan calls Biden. Elensky mocks Trump. U/1
Topic 1018
According to RT the Russian MOD reported that the latest attempted strike on the Kerch bridge was by a Soviet era S200 missile modified into a surface to surface mode. Hopes this helps Alex.