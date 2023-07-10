in Latest, Video

Yellen; BRICS currency, no problem. Plan B, hit Kerch. Erdogan calls Biden. Elensky mocks Trump. U/1

368 Views 12 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Yellen; BRICS currency, no problem. Plan B, hit Kerch. Erdogan calls Biden. Elensky mocks Trump. U/1
Topic 1018

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

12 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gordion Knot
Gordion Knot
July 10, 2023

According to RT the Russian MOD reported that the latest attempted strike on the Kerch bridge was by a Soviet era S200 missile modified into a surface to surface mode. Hopes this helps Alex.

0
Reply

Peter Oborne EXPOSES Nigel Farage Banking Bigotry (double standard/doublethink and world of the naive create by propaganda)

The Shabby Treatment Of Hunter Biden’s Daughter Is Nothing New