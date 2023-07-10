Peter Oborne EXPOSES Nigel Farage Banking Bigotry (double standard/doublethink and world of the naive create by propaganda)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

This video is a great example of the double standards and the world of the naïve. Just like the war in the Yemen. Muslims in the western world were oppressed and treated badly and their free speech was trampled on and none-one was saying anything about it, but when the same thing happened to Nigel Farage it was horrible, unthinkable and something had to be done and it had to be stopped. Same thing with Yemen, the greatest humanitarian crisis in the world for almost a decade and almost no one in the West knows about it. None one said anything about it. People and children were bombed by our Western made bombs, children were starved to death by our Western sanctions and almost no one knows about it in the West because all of it was done by us, and by the Saudis who are our allies. But when Russia attacked Ukraine we hear constantly a big outrage about what is being done to Ukrainians. Most people don’t even know what or where Yemen is, because there was complete silence about it in the Western media while it is the greatest humanitarian crisis in the world for almost a decade by some way and no one knows about how Muslims are treated and the trampling of their rights in the West because Western media is silent about it because it is done to our enemies. This is a double standard created by the World of the naïve. When something happens to Muslims who are our enemies there is complete silence. When Yemenis are begging for help and are being oppressed and killed there is complete silence because they are our enemies and it’s done by our allies but when lesser thing happen to Ukrainians who are our allies and when it done by our enemies the Russians, then there is sudden outrage.

This double standard is created by propaganda which creates a world of the naïve which I write about. You could call this double standard Orwellian doublethink since one thing is good when it happens to our enemies and done by our allies but when the same thing is done by our enemies to our allies when it’s unthinkable and needs to be stopped.

Media blackout on Yemen War protects Joe Biden | By Robert Inlakesh MSNBC has not done a single news segment on Yemen since Joe Biden took office and since then the war has only intensified.

“It’s only terrorism if they do it to us. When we do much worse to them, it’s not terrorism.”

― Noam Chomsky, Media Control: The Spectacular Achievements of Propaganda

