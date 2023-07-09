RFK Jr. Had No Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein, Or With His Sex-Blackmail Operation

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

The speculation that RFK Jr. was a participant in Jeffrey Epstein’s operation that brought wealthy and famous men to Jeffrey Epstein’s offshore compound for them to have sex with under-age girls has been decisively proven to be false.

In fact: though the flight logs of the lists of guests to Epstein’s offshore rape-factory aboard Epstein’s private jet “Lolita Express” are in the possession of at least the U.S. and UK and Israeli Governments, they’ve been virtually hidden from the public, and the only lists that have become public are of a few famous people who had, at some time or another, been present at events or on occasions when he was present, lists such as this, which simply smear famous people, provide no honest journalism whatsoever (but simply serve as baits for fools to become subjected to such ‘news’-medium’s advertisers).

The list that was in Newsweek on 1 December 2021 (when RFK Jr. wasn’t yet in politics but was instead personally campaigning against drug companies) was headlined “Who Flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ Plane? Full List of People Named” but actually included on their list only 10 people (all of whom were men) and no evidence that any of them had been on Epstein’s jet when it was flying to his private island sex-retreat.

On 24 May 2023, Sabrina Salvati headlined on youtube “Jeffrey Epstein BLACKMAILED Bill Gates & RFK Jr. Connection? (clip)”; and, starting at 37:00 in her video presentation, discussed RFK Jr. She documented, and showed relevant text from the thus-far definitive books about Epstein’s operation, which are Whitney Webb’s One Nation Under Blackmail, making crystal clear that RFK Jr. had been, essentially, an employer, or at least indirectly a financial backer, of Ms. Webb’s investigations into Epstein, for a long time, going back even before Epstein was much known publicly. Furthermore: the only documented occasions in which he had been present when and where Epstein was, were two, and there is no indication that he had ever been flown to Epstein’s rape-factory.

RFK Jr.’s operation published, on 1 June 2021, Webb’s landmark 7,500-word article, linking to all of its sources, on “Gates, Microsoft and Epstein … The Cover-Up Continues”. That’s while she was still researching her book.

I hope that Salvati’s superb video presentation and analysis of the evidence, and the other evidences that I link to here, will put to rest any speculations to the effect that RFK Jr. had — or even reasonably might have had — any involvement, in any way, with Epstein, or especially with his sex-blackmailing (rape-factory) operation. ‘News’-media that insinuate any such thing are obviously not trustworthy sources of news, because they make ridiculously false insinuations or allegations.

Incidentally, here are the 112 pages of the Lolita Express passenger flight logs. (They’re also here.) For example: On 13 July 2002, the guests were “President Clinton, Doug Bands, Mike, 8 Secret Service”. Some of the listings don’t make sense. One such instance is: On 25 September 2002, the log says only “Same as above, less Ira Magaziner” — but Magaziner isn’t indicated to have been on any prior flight. And allegations had earlier been made that the flight logs were “sanitized” long before they were released to anybody. Others of interest who show up there are Larry Summers, who was close with both Bill and Hillary Clinton and made many millions with his D. E. Shaw & Co., and there was also Lady Lynn Forrester de Rothschild, who was a buddy and big financial backer of Hillary’s campaigns. Lynn was also a friend of Alan Dershowitz, who also appeared in the logs. Dershowitz said that he had been invited there by de Rothschild. What was that about? I didn’t notice any Republicans on the list, but might have missed some. Whitney Webb’s argument that Epstein’s operation was for some Deep State’s purposes, to blackmail and thereby control influential people in foreign governments, would suggest that neither the U.S., UK, or Israeli, Government, will ever allow the truth out about what was happening. These are allied Governments; and this is the normal way that allied gangs function: they are gangsters, even toward each other. Maybe Epstein was a Mossad agent helping to keep the Democratic Party in line no matter how far to the right Israel’s Government is. This “honor among thieves” requires each of them to have their guns (in this case, blackmail) at the ready to use even against each other. That’s how they serve their higher purpose: “Might makes right.” Sex is just the bait at the end of the hook. Those girls were mere bait.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

