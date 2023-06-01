Uganda Did A Thing. So Did Greece

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

This March, Uganda passed tough new laws against homosexuality, while Greece has been kicking out illegal immigrants.

These disparate acts have been condemned by the usual suspects, but both countries are doubling down. This is to be welcomed, although it must be admitted that the Ugandan Government has gone a tad too far.

Both Greece and Uganda are doing something the global elite has made unpopular in the West: exercising their national sovereignty. In other words, putting their own people first. Although this is widely denounced as racism, and in the case of Uganda, homophobia, if the Greeks and Ugandans do not decide their own policies, who will?

Let us deal with Greece first. Greece has an illustrious past which has contributed mightily to Western and all the civilisations of today, yet surprisingly it has a population of only eleven million. While the American and British Governments went insane from the Summer of Floyd, allowing left wing mobs to tear down statues and set buildings afire, Greece protects even what is left of its ancient buildings.

The population of Greece is overwhelmingly Greek, and although there have been tensions with especially neighbouring Turkey (now Turkiye), there have been none of the racial tensions or mass rioting we have seen in Britain, the United States, even Sweden since the globalists stepped up their campaign, and Greece will do well to keep things that way.

The situation in Uganda is different because the problem there is not unwanted immigrants but native-born perverts. Uganda has a complicated history, but became independent in 1962 and a republic the following year. At that time, homosexuality was illegal in Britain – the imperial power – but was decriminalised between consenting adults in 1967 following the so-called Wolfenden reforms. If Britons were willing to tolerate this, the overwhelming majority of Africans were not. Uganda’s neighbour Kenya has strong laws against homosexuality, but outside of certain Islamic nations, the death penalty for homosexual acts in the modern world is unheard of.

The new statute is titled unambiguously the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023 and was signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni on May 26. Here is a short explanation of how it will be applied. And here is the full text of the Act.

It goes without saying that Western Governments have condemned this move; Ted Cruz spoke out against the death penalty, which is certainly Draconian, but the Biden Administration issued a stern, thinly veiled warning that all will not be well if Uganda does not repent. What was that about election interference? And why should any Government anywhere pay the slightest attention to what has been revealed in recent months to be the most corrupt Government on Earth?

The reality is the real reason for Uganda’s clampdown on homosexuality is the ongoing madness in the West with the homosexual and trans lobbies.

Before Wolfenden in Britain, before the Stonewall Rebellion in the United States, homosexuals went largely unnoticed. True, there were occasional sweeps by the police when they had nothing better to do, but others, including prostitutes and illegal gamblers, fared no better.

People of a conservative leaning and certain religious groups warned that if homosexuality were to be legalised, “the queers would come for your kids”. They were denounced as bigots on this account, or simply laughed at, yet already in the 1970s, “gay youth groups” were being set up. Now look where we are, the age of consent for perverted sex has been lowered to sixteen, and especially sexually confused young boys are being seduced into a high risk lifestyle. Doctors have warned against this, but their warnings have gone unheard.

Now after homosexuality comes the trans madness, the indoctrination of the young, teenage boys submitting to castration and amputation of the penis; girls sometimes under the age of consent, having their healthy breasts hacked off. Ugandans may be eight thousand miles away, but they are not blind.

There is also another reason Africans in general might object to being pushed around by the Western homosexual lobby: AIDS. The AIDS pandemic of the 1980s originated with (overwhelmingly white) American homosexuals, largely in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Even when the evidence was in, the already powerful homosexual lobby was in denial, but some went further than denial, they attempted to shift the blame to Africans. One of those who did so was an unwanted Australian import named Peter Tatchell.

The bottom line is if you play in a sewer you shouldn’t be surprised if you contract filthy, exotic diseases. Although the death penalty is extreme, and hopefully will not be applied except in the most extreme of cases – corruption of the young, homosexual rape…the rulers of Uganda have both the right and a duty to protect their people from what is happening here.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report