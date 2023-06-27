Diversity Is Strictly A One-Way Street

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

By now, most politically aware Westerners have probably had enough of diversity, equity, inclusion to last for the rest of their lives. Outside of the Anglosphere though, things are very different; many of these countries are now looking down on the West, and when one considers what the rainbow coalition especially is doing in our schools, this contempt cannot be said to be misplaced.

As the West “celebrates” Pride Month with drag queens reading stories to infants and parade participants simulating sex in the street, Uganda has passed and is intent on enforcing legislation that will force homosexuals back into the closet where they belong.

The Biden Administration is unhappy with this and is intent on punishing the Ugandan Government if not the Ugandan people, but so far the threat of sanctions has served only to strengthen Uganda’s resolve.

Italy is a traditionally conservative country, and so-called Pride celebrations don’t go down well with its largely Catholic population. Its popular Prime Minister who assumed office only last October is known to be opposed to the rainbow lobby, and although it appears to be an exaggeration to say she has created a Family Pride Month in opposition to the perverted one, as long as women like Giorgia Meloni hold the reins of power, Italy will not be lost.

Another big issue in both the US and Europe, especially Britain, is illegal immigration. Britain is currently being flooded with bogus asylum seekers who sail from France (a safe country) in at times dangerously flimsy boats, arrive on the South East coast with no papers and are henceforth directed to hotels where they are lodged at public expense. The overwhelming majority of these illegals are young men, many of whom have fled abroad fearing conscription into the armed forces. We can feel sorry for them, but they should not be our problem.

In the United States, the invasion of the southern border has led to countless problems, problems Republican governors have been more than willing to share with Democrat-run jurisdictions. Some illegals have been bussed to New York, Washington and Chicago among other places.

Contrast this with Japan. True, unlike Britain, Japan is an island nation with no near neighbours, but so is Australia, and illegal immigrants have no problem flooding the country, while Japan approves an average of 15 (fifteen) asylum applications a year.

Here are the asylum regulations for Mexico. Other nations outside the Anglosphere take a similar approach. Ever get the impression you’re being played? Greece has been taking a stand against illegal immigration, but the clowns who govern the UK, Ireland, and most other Western European countries simply bow to the left wing mobs that are intent on promoting it and destroying their culture.

Last year, Nigeria passed a law that sanctioned less not more diversity, by banning the use of foreign voice-over artists and models in advertisements. Several countries, including Russia, are taking this sort of thing a bit too far by banning foreign words, at least in official communications. Language has always been organic, for example, the letter J did not exist in English until 1524, while Shakespeare, our greatest literary talent, would hardly recognise the English of today, even allowing for new words imported from other languages or created to accompany new developments including technology.

China is currently being portrayed as a menace in the West, but whatever one thinks of Xi Jinping, his Government does not prioritise the rights of foreigners over those of natives. This has nothing to do with xenophobia, much less racism, it is simply that like Ugandans, Italian patriots, and the entire Islamic world, the Chinese have not been brainwashed by a corrupt media, left wing pressure groups, and the big money behind them both.

