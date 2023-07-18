The Fightback Against The Rainbow Coalition Goes Global

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Had enough of Pride? Had enough of schoolkids being indoctrinated by activist or pervert teachers? So have millions of other people, and at last the world is fighting back.

Recently, Uganda passed a new strict law against homosexuality. Now, other African nations are following suit. Kenya is considering similar legislation, and Ghana is going one better by promising to go after the businesses of countries that sanction it for refusing to tow the line. What countries might they be? The United States for one whose Biden Administration makes a lot of noise about other countries interfering in its elections but has no problem with doing the same thing. The new Ghanaian bill is extremely popular. There are of course claims by the usual suspects that this will result in human rights abuses, but the homosexual lobby has only itself to blame. Africans watch YouTube like everybody else, so they can see what has been happening in the West. They can see how infants, some of them very young, are being told homosexuality is gay, how they can identify as boys if they are girls, and vice versa. And they can see how recent so-called Pride events have resulted in their participants parading near naked in front of families and worse.

Of course, the death penalty for homosexuality is excessive, and locking up homosexuals with other men seems ironic, but whatever Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, and other African countries choose, they are sovereign nations and no one has the right to interfere with them. Homosexuals can avoid severe punishment by keeping a low profile or even finding religion like Becket Cook.

In Canada, Moslem parents in particular have been protesting against the indoctrination of their young ones in public schools, (in Britain, public schools are actually private schools, but not in the rest of the world). Similar protests have happened in America which led the odious Jen Psaki to claim Moslems were being exploited by Republicans. Canada’s dictator has gone even further, claiming these parents are being duped by right wing conspirators. Like Psaki, Justin Trudeau clearly doesn’t understand Islam, a religion in which rape can be punishable by death and sex outside marriage with imprisonment. Mainstream Islam is very traditional; until the Swinging Sixties, most of Britain, America and many European countries shared the same family values. People who interfered sexually with kids risked not simply legal sanction but a beating.

If Trudeau continues to alienate Canada’s Moslems he will be riding for a fall because they are being joined by Christians on account of their common ground.

The really good news though comes from the UK where The Bad Law Project is taking decisive action to stop the rot in Britain’s schools. This indoctrination was first exposed some time ago, and again Moslems were in the forefront of protesting against it. The bottom line is that sex education has been contracted out to private organisations. The spokeswoman for The Bad Law Project says the programmes they produce are possibly criminal. Possibly? Now if the charity status of Stonewall and related purveyors of filth can be revoked, we may yet return to a sane Britain, or even a sane world.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report