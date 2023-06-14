The Ex-Homosexuals

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In case you hadn’t noticed, it’s Pride Month. Not everyone is impressed with this, and not all its detractors are right wing extremists. Homosexuality has not always been considered gay, and even since it has been, many homosexuals have rebelled against it. To take just two historical examples, Lord Alfred Douglas and Quentin Crisp.

Douglas is best known as the catamite of Oscar Wilde, although to be scrupulously fair, while Wilde was sixteen years his senior, Douglas was hardly the junior partner.

In his biography of the poet, H. Montgomery Hyde said Douglas claimed these “perverted instincts” disappeared when he parted company with Wilde and his crowd.

That claim appears to have been borne out. In 1902, he married Olive Custance, and the marriage lasted until her death in 1944. Douglas died the following year.

Far more flamboyant than Douglas if nowhere near as outrageous was Quentin Crisp, who called himself one of the stately homos of England (after a famous Noël Coward song). Crisp died in 1999 at the age of 90, a considerable age for a homosexual, and was celibate for the last fifty years of his life.

After the Nobel Prize winning scientist James Watson said that if a “gay gene” were discovered, women should be allowed to abort homosexual babies, Crisp leapt to his defence. On February 17, 1997, he was quoted in the London Times on this subject. He said his views would enrage homosexual activists because “They are so angry about everything. I do know why they are angry, because they are unsatisfied…I avoid them myself.”

Some homosexuals go further than Crisp’s mere celibacy, and often they turn to religion. Not to be confused with a songwriter of the same name, Adam Hood can be found on selected YouTube channels. He was living a very depraved lifestyle in San Francisco which included drugs as well as homosexuality when he claimed to have met if not the Devil himself then one of his minions. You can put this down to the drugs, but clearly he believed it and still does. This terrifying encounter made him see the light. He is now a married man, a father, and ministers to homosexuals, something that doesn’t go down well with the usual suspects. When he visited Australia in 2011, attempts were made to ban him.

Hood calls homosexuality an abomination and refers to “unwanted same sex attraction”. That phrase is significant; it is well known that some people suffer from this, Kenneth Halliwell was probably the classic example. Did you ever hear of anyone claiming he or she was suffering from unwanted opposite sex attraction?

Like Hood, Becket Cook experienced a revealed truth in the Golden State, in Los Angeles rather than San Francisco, and his conversion was far less dramatic. Cook gravitated to Hollywood. Although he had a small role in a 1999 film, he worked behind the scenes as a set designer. In September 2009, he accepted an invitation from a group of strangers to attend a church service, and the rest is history. After going back to college, he graduated in 2017 with an MA in Theology. He started The Becket Cook Show on YouTube in November 2020 and now has around a hundred and thirty thousand subscribers. His main concern is to combat homosexual influences in the media, the church, and society as a whole, especially when directed at the young. Unlike Adam Hood who adopts a fire and brimstone approach, he seeks to win people over with empathy, and has had some success.

Rosaria Butterfield is a close friend of Cook. Somewhat older, she was a feminist academic as well as a lesbian who taught English (a real subject) and women’s studies as it was then called – the feminist victim narrative of oppression by the mythical patriarchy – and queer theory. She describes herself as an unlikely convert; she is married to a pastor and is a mother of four.

Finally, Islam has been a major religion in the West for some time, but rather than homosexuals finding Allah there has been and remains a serious attempt to normalise homosexuality by so-called gay Muslims the same way the organised homosexual movement has infiltrated the mainstream church. That being said, there are Islamic organisations that are fighting back. This response from a major Islamic website may seem a bit dated, but some truths are eternal.

“Islam says unequivocally that even if one harbours an urge for homosexual contact the nobility of the human spirit is able to overcome such urges through dedication…”

