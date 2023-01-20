An Alternative LGBT+ History Month (1)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

If you haven’t heard of LGBT by now, you must be living under a rock. L stands for lesbian; G stands for gay, meaning homosexual; B stands for bisexual. The actress Amber Heard is bisexual, but if a dude tells you he is bisexual, he really means homosexual. The T stands for trans, meaning delusional people or those who have been brainwashed into believing they were born in the wrong body, increasingly the young. And the +, hmm, Candace Owens believes at some point this will include paedophiles, or minor attracted persons as some activists are now calling them. She is far from alone in this belief.

LGBT+ History Month is being run by an outfit called Schools Out, a registered charity which according to documents lodged with the Charity Commission has a very small income, no paid trustees and no relationships with professional fund-raisers.

It does though claim to work within the educational system, in other words it brainwashes the young, hence Schools Out. Here though are a few historical LGBT+ events that will not find their way into its calendar or roster of achievements.

41AD: The sexually degenerate and tyrannical Emperor Caligula is assassinated. He is believed to have been bisexual and to have committed incest with his sisters.

1327: Edward II, the bisexual King of England, is murdered by having a red hot poker shoved up his anus.

1440: The homosexual serial killer Gilles de Rais, who preyed on young boys, is executed at Nantes in Brittany.

1533: Henry VIII passes An Acte for the punishment of the vice of Buggerie, making perverted sex between men capital.

1646: Jan Creoli is executed for sodomy in what is later New York. He is believed to be the first person so executed in the future United States. This was his second offence, in this case against a ten year old victim.

1779: Thomas Jefferson proposes reducing the penalty for homosexual sodomy from hanging to castration. The Virginia Legislature does not agree.

1835: James Pratt and John Smith are hanged for consensual buggery, the last men to be executed in the UK for homosexual offences.

1889: The Cleveland Street scandal involves several prominent men who patronise a homosexual brothel.

1895: Oscar Wilde sues the Marquess of Queensberry for criminal libel after the latter accuses him of sodomy with his son, Lord Alfred Douglas. When strong evidence is adduced for the defence, he backs down. Wilde is tried for his perfidy and sentenced to two years at hard labour. Wilde is today widely regarded as an icon; in reality he was a married man and father of two who engaged in perverted sex with younger men then went home and slept with his unsuspecting wife. Some icon.

1921: John Money is born in New Zealand. He would become infamous for destroying the lives of two young men, twins, with his insane gender reassignment experiments.

1934: Ernst Röhm and other homosexuals are murdered on Hitler’s orders in a purge of the SA.

1942: John Gacy is born at Chicago. Although he will marry twice, he will go down in history as one of the world’s worst homosexual serial killers.

1948; Sexual Behavior In The Human Male is published, a book that makes outrageous claims about the full extent of sexual perversion among males including “animal contacts”.

1952: Mathematician Alan Turing is convicted of gross indecency with a teenager.

1953: The actor Sir John Gielgud is arrested for importuning in a public toilet.

1956: The American sexologist, degenerate and child sex abuser Alfred Kinsey dies.

1967: Playwright and moral degenerate Joe Orton is battered to death by his male lover Kenneth Halliwell in their North London apartment. The psychologically tortured Halliwell then commits suicide.

1968: In New York, lesbian activist Valerie Solanas shoots and nearly kills the visual artist Andy Warhol, not because Warhol was a homosexual but because he was a man. America’s misogynistic criminal justice system treats the deranged Solanas like a victim. She is released in 1971.

1973: Homosexual serial killer Dean Corll is murdered by his understudy Elmer Wayne Henley.

1974: In the UK, homosexual paedophiles form the Paedophile Information Exchange which argues openly for the abolition of the age of consent.

1977: The homosexual newspaper Gay News and its editor are convicted of blasphemous libel after a trial at the Central Criminal Court.

1978: The North American Man/Boy Love Association is formed with the explicit intent of abolishing the age of consent. This is too much for even most radical homosexual organisations, who condemn it.

1981: AIDS is first reported, predictably in American homosexuals.

Closet homosexual Wayne Williams is arrested for the Atlanta Child Murders. Although he is eventually tried for only two murders and convicted of both, he is believed to have been responsible for many more.

1982: Out homosexual Tom Robinson who wrote (Sing If You’re) Glad To Be Gay meets a woman name Sue Brearley at a party. She becomes Mrs Robinson, and he becomes a father!

1983: The fortnightly newspaper Gay News ceases publication after only eleven years.

1983: Homosexual activist and inveterate trouble-maker Peter Tatchell loses a safe Labour seat in a by-election, the so-called Battle of Bermondsey.

1985: The 14 year old Jason Swift dies during a “homosexual orgy”. His killers are convicted only of manslaughter.

Closet homo Rock Hudson dies of AIDS.

1987: Dutch homosexual Edward Brongersma publishes the first volume of his major work Loving Boys.

1989: Australia’s lesbian vampire Tracey Wigginton stabs a man to death because…

1990: Prostitute, lesbian and female serial killer Aileen Wuornos murders her final victim.

1991: Freddie Mercury dies of AIDS, a sad but inevitable end for an otherwise enormously talented individual.

1993: Leslie Bailey, one of the killers of schoolboy Jason Swift, is murdered in his cell at Whitemoor Prison.

1994: Former Gay News editor Denis Lemon dies of AIDS less than a month short of his forty-ninth birthday.

1995: Hairdresser and homosexual serial killer Michael Lupo dies of AIDS in Frankland Prison.

1997: The long time out homosexual Quentin Crisp expresses his support for aborting homosexual babies!

1998: Singer-songwriter George Michael is arrested in California for propositioning an undercover police officer. Michael subsequently “comes out”.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report