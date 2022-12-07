Posie Parker For Parliament!

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

After the short, disastrous Prime Ministership of Liz Truss, Labour Leader Keir Starmer called for an immediate general election. He may well regret that. On September 30 this year, the domain theotherparty.co.uk was registered by “the othered woman”. For those without the slightest idea of this person’s identity, the truth was revealed on December 6 when Britain’s favourite peroxide blonde mother of four announced she would be standing against Keir Starmer in the 2024 election.

She has no chance of ever becoming Prime Minister, the Leader of the Labour Party or even an MP, but Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull can only emerge a winner here because Starmer and every other spineless politician in these islands will have to answer the question posed by Matt Walsh: What is a woman?

Let’s start by saying what is not a woman: Karen White. This story is so far off the planet that even the Guardian was forced to grasp the nettle. Stephen Terence Wood was born in 1966. In 2001, he was convicted of sex offences against a primary school child and given an 18 month sentence.

Years later, after stabbing an elderly male neighbour and raping two women, Wood – then known as David Thompson – was sent back to prison where he decided to “transition”. Then he was transferred to New Hall women’s prison in West Yorkshire where he raped another two women, inmates.

In October 2018, the then 52 year old White was given a life sentence. In a man’s prison, thankfully. Yet both the Guardian and the BBC persisted in referring to this dude as “she”. In January this year, the Law Society Gazette reported that according to one of White’s prison victims, he had “molested” other women at HMP New Hall. Sadly, this isn’t an isolated case.

This transgender madness has of course spread far beyond prison walls and has led to the indoctrination of quite young children. Recently, Kellie-Jay took a phone call from a distraught mother whose 13 year old daughter was looking forward to having her breasts surgically removed when she was 16.

Keir Starmer has an underage daughter. What would he say if she came home from school and told him she wanted to do that? If Kellie-Jay has her way, we will find out.

