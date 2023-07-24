The Rights And Wrongs Of Posie Parker

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Hamilton Beamish became known as the travelling salesman of anti-Semitism; wherever he went he warned all who would listen about the Jewish conspiracy that controlled the world from behind the scenes. Beamish was one of those people who saw an invisible Jewish hand behind everything, an absurd belief but no more absurd than some of the garbage peddled by the extreme left today about white supremacy, or by feminists about the patriarchy.

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull has one thing in common with Beamish. She is no anti-Semite although she has been branded one as well as a Nazi and a few other things, but like him she has taken it upon herself to tour the world combatting a very real and extremely toxic ideology. In the past few years this peroxide blonde Trowbridge housewife and mother of four has travelled to three continents to hold open air public meetings to “let women speak”. Men can speak as well but they have to go to the back of the queue, which isn’t quite as bad as being the last in line for the lifeboats as the Titanic goes down.

Wherever she goes, including in her native England, she faces vitriol, threats, and on occasion actual violence. The worst such violent incident happened when she spoke in Auckland, New Zealand. If you haven’t seen what happened, check out one of the many videos of the event uploaded to YouTube which show an angry crowd rushing her, and if they had managed to get near her, she would have been trampled to death. What does she say that so inflames the passions of her political enemies? That is the wrong question, the right question is do any of these people have a clue what she really stands for?

Here she is in the four short sentences she now relates at the beginning of all her meetings. For making such utterances she has been called controversial, again, among other things, but any honest person who has watched her livestreams, her videos or her interviews with various sympathetic news outlets must surely agree that absolutely nothing Mrs Keen-Minshull says is controversial. All her views, every single one of them, falls well within the parameters of mainstream thought.

She is a lifelong atheist. Apart from Pakistan, where professing atheism can be dangerous, atheism is accepted everywhere as a non-controversial belief along with agnosticism and all the mainstream branches of the world’s major religions.

She is opposed to prostitution and has clearly fallen at least partly for the feminist narrative of prostitutes as innocent victims of the mythical patriarchy, but theists and philosophers have been opposed to prostitution before feminism was even a word.

She is opposed to pornography and lapses into the same dishonest arguments of many people who oppose pornography, tarring everything from the top shelf of the newsagent’s with the same brush as extreme and even illegal material, but again, this is all within the mainstream.

She is totally opposed to surrogacy, apparently because she disapproves of homosexuals using surrogate mothers. While surrogacy has its place (though not for that), this is again a subject on which reasonable people may hold differing opinions.

Some of the women who attend her meetings have cranky ideas or spout the usual feminist garbage about rape statistics, but yet again, this falls within the mainstream.

Why then has she been traduced and hounded so widely? The shocking reason is because many institutions, including media outlets, have been captured by a toxic ideology, many people are making big bucks out of it, while others do not have the courage of a five foot one middle aged woman who is prepared to face a baying mob.

In Britain, many institutions, including Government bodies blindly follow the mantra that trans women are women; it took a convicted rapist in Scotland being sent to a women’s prison to focus the attention of the authorities on this nonsense. Leaving that aside, schoolkids are still being indoctrinated with this trans madness, while in the United States, Matt Walsh and others have exposed the shocking brainwashing of teenagers and pre-teens, some very young by pornographic books in school libraries, and even worse the surgical mutilation of underage girls by children’s hospitals – something Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lied about blatantly during a Congressional hearing.

The Chief Medical Officer of the United States is a dude in a dress who appears to be intent on creating more freaks like himself while the mainstream media either presents these mutilations as “care” or totally ignores them.

On her travels, Kellie tells her audiences that a woman is an adult human female, a definition with which even an aspiring American Supreme Court judge could not come to terms, neither apparently could Keir Starmer, which is why Kellie’s next move is to form a women’s political party and to stand against Starmer in the next General Election so she can force him to answer the question – what is a woman?

There is already a women’s political party in Britain, one staffed by idiots. Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull’s nascent outfit will not be arguing over the mythical gender pay gap but over something real, the futures of girls, and boys, and hopefully a return to old-fashioned common sense. If she achieves half that, she can be forgiven all her fallacious beliefs.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report