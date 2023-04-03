How Guilt By Association Works

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Last month, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull went on a speaking tour of Australasia. If you are not familiar with the lady, she is a mother of four who believes her teenage daughter should not have to share toilets and changing facilities with boys. Or adult men posing as girls. She also believes in parental supremacy, in particular that parents have a right to know what their kids are doing in school, what they are learning, and to be able to veto anything of which they disapprove. Thirty years ago or even ten years ago this would have sounded reasonable, indeed anyone who suggested the contrary would rightly have been regarded with suspicion. You can read about what happened to Kellie in Australia here, but the article below is a typical left wing smear job, apparently produced in England. Let’s go through it.

Her slogan is “adult human female” which is meant to sound sinister. She has been praised by the far right. And? Members of the Independent Nationalist Network attended one of her rallies. And?

She was interviewed by Tucker Carlson. And?

A speaker at one of her rallies used the phrase “the big lie” which Adolf Hitler used. Hmm, did Adolf Hitler even speak English?

If you don’t get where this is going, here is an imaginary interview with Paul McCartney.

Interviewer: Mr McCartney, I believe you are a lifelong vegetarian.

Paul McCartney: Yes, lifelong.

Interviewer: Did you know Adolf Hitler was a vegetarian?

Paul McCartney: Er, I never met him.

Interviewer: I never suggested you had, but you played in Germany a lot early on in your career, with The Beatles?

Paul McCartney: Yes.

Interviewer: Where Adolf Hitler lived.

Paul McCartney: Er…

Interviewer: Tell me, how many members of The Beatles were black?

Paul McCartney: Er, none of us.

Interviewer: So they were a racially pure band, just like the Nazis; how many members of your later band Wings were black?

Paul McCartney: None, but I’ve often worked with black musicians.

Interviewer: Of course you have, you’ll be telling me next that some of your best friends are black. I imagine some of your best friends are Jewish too.

Paul McCartney: Well, The Beatles had a Jewish manager.

Interviewer: Yes, and he died from an overdose, which is hardly surprising working with a racist like you, is it?

That is the sort of stupid innuendo every critic of the insane trans movement is likely to face. The reality is that so-called Nazis have a lot in common with most people, as do all people of all political persuasions and none. People of all stripes like ice cream, dogs, particular genres of music, etc. That doesn’t mean everyone who opposes the mutilation of the young is a Nazi, indeed weren’t they the ones who were supposed to have carried out unethical medical experiments? Until recently, such obscene operations were carried out in a Boston hospital on minors, something Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed was a lie.

It is time for politicians everywhere to wake up and smell the coffee before the current generation is lost.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report