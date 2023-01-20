An Alternative LGBT+ History Month (2)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

2000: Nine doctors and others publish a letter in the Daily Telegraph warning of the “Physical dangers of unnatural sex” and appealing against lowering the age of consent for homosexual acts to sixteen to protect teenage boys. Their warning falls on deaf ears.

2002: Not content with the British Parliament lowering the age of consent for perverted sex to sixteen, Peter Tatchell publishes a paper in which he calls for it to be lowered to fourteen.

2006: Australia’s “lesbian killers” Valerie Parashumti and Jessica Stasinowsky murder a teenage girl.

2007: David Joy, a member of the by now long defunct Paedophile Information Exchange, is given an indeterminate sentence for downloading indecent images of children.

2011: Homosexual turned Christian evangelist Adam Hood goes on a speaking tour of Australia; attempts by the usual suspects to ban him are partially successful.

2012: At Lincoln, Nebraska, lesbian Charlie Rogers fakes a violent attack in her own home.

2015: Daryll Rowe is diagnosed with AIDS. He goes on to deliberately infect five “partners” for which he receives a life sentence with a 12 year tariff.

2016: Stephen Port is convicted of murdering four young homosexuals he had lured back to his East London apartment.

2017: A dangerous male criminal who calls himself Karen White is sent to a female prison in Yorkshire where he rapes two inmates.

2018: Homosexual serial killer Dennis Nilsen dies from natural causes in Full Sutton Prison.

2019: In Chicago, the homosexual actor Jussie Smollett stages a ludicrous hate crime hoax. When exposed, he protests and continues to protest his innocence in the face of overwhelming evidence of guilt.

2020: Out-homosexual and Democratic Party Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is booed by “queer activists” at a fund-raiser in San Francisco.

Homosexual turned Christian evangelist Becket Cook launches The Becket Cook Show on a new YouTube channel to argue against the sinful nature of his former lifestyle.

2021: Registered sex offender Darren Merager exposes himself to women and at least one young girl in a Los Angeles spa. A woman organises a protest which is opposed by the local Antifa chapter. The mainstream media gaslights America and the entire world by portraying this woman and her supporters as transphobes.

2022: During her American tour, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull cancels her Portland, Oregon meeting due to threats of violence. In New York, a senior police officer tells her he will not provide an escort for her to a meeting due to safety considerations. The following year, she is advised by the British police that she will need personal security for her meetings.

2023: Nicola Sturgeon betrays every woman and every girl in Scotland by championing a so-called gender recognition bill.

