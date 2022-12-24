Posie Parker’s American Tour

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Britain’s favourite peroxide blonde mother of four has a tour of the Antipodes lined up for March. Last month she made a speaking tour of the United States where she found that for certain people the First Amendment is more theory than practice.

This wasn’t the first time she has crossed The Pond. Previously she has been in the studio with Tim Pool and Tucker (what a nice man) Carlson.

Her Let Women Speak tour actually began in California in mid-October and ended in New York on November 14. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t go entirely to plan.

On October 16, she held a nearly two hour rally in a Hollywood street with the usual ad hoc speakers. One was a dude who claimed to have been transitioning to female but wisely changed his mind. He held a large sheet of paper on which was written “Meat is Murder”. Her San Francisco meeting on October 22 was held in a park. One speaker was a lesbian who claimed to have been fighting gender ideology for four decades. While Kellie was there, she and a small group of her local supporters took the opportunity to barrack the Democrat Senator Scott Wiener, who simply walked away from them.

On October 24, she livestreamed, apparently from a caravan reporting to her viewers that her Portland meeting had to be abandoned due to credible threats from Antifa. Yes, these lowlife would beat a five foot one woman to a pulp. Ask Andy Ngô what they did to him.

On October 26, she held a meeting in Tacoma, Seattle while supporters held up posters that read “TRANS ‘WOMEN’ ARE MEN!” and similar as a noisy crowd off-camera chanted “No hate here” and such.

At Austin, Texas on October 29, the heckling by the off-camera crowd continued. Kellie hired some security for this meeting, including a stocky black dude with long locks who she was told was a white supremacist. Larry Elder will not be amused!

On October 30, her Chicago street meeting had a surreal feeling to it. Many of her supporters were wearing masks as if they were still in the middle of the insane covid lockdowns, and the usual suspects attempted to disrupt the event with sirens.

On November 5, she was in Miami where some alluring hashtags were displayed on billboards. Ron DeSantis didn’t turn up but he was surely there in spirit.

On November 7, she was in the middle of the capital. One of her supporters who came down from Toronto had been at the September rally in Brighton. Kellie kicked off by saying some of the things she said could lose you your job in the land of the not-so-free:

“Women don’t have penises”

“Transitioning children is abuse”

Before she got to the third thing, the barracking from the trans lobby started. It would get a lot worse. Later, one of her supporters was holding up a placard that read “Real Feminists Know Men Cannot Get Pregnant”.

Real feminists “know” a lot of things that aren’t true, but as the saying goes, even a broken clock is right twice a day.

November 13 saw her at Peoples Plaza, Philadelphia where the chanting of a distinctly male chorus began before the meeting. So much for the city of brotherly love. Fortunately, there was a heavy presence of police officers, mostly on bicycles. The intimidation didn’t end there though. Kellie and her crew were turfed out (pun intended) of a bar called the Khyber Pass Pub. Apparently, the pub received a phone call………fill in the blanks. These are the sort of tactics that were used against Sir Oswald Mosley in the 1930s: plus ça change.

This went down well with Twitter activist Erin in the Morning, an individual who is probably a biological man, although it is difficult to tell. Erin wrote:

“Kellie-jay Keen’s TERF crew was kicked out of Khyber Pass Pub in Philadelphia.

Her ‘tour’ has consisted of her getting a pie in the face, macing kids, feeling threatened by sirens on megaphones, and now getting kicked from a pub.

Anyway, go support Khyber Pass Pub :)”

Macing kids? Probably while she was canoodling with David Duke. Lies of that nature have been spread about her too.

Her final US appearance failed to materialise. The following day in New York as she tried to get into her meeting, she was taken aside by a senior police officer who told her “I’m not risking my men”. The meeting did go ahead, but without Kellie and to the usual noisy protests from the “oppressed minority” of dudes in dresses and brainwashed women.

Kellie was of course extremely disappointed, but at least she didn’t get shot, always a possibility in the US. Hopefully her visit to Australia and New Zealand will be more fruitful.

