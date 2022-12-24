The Battle for the Mind: How to Exit an Artificial Reality (Cynthia Chung RTF Lecture)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

“The mind is its own place and, in itself can make a heaven of hell or a hell of heaven.”

-John Milton, Paradise Lost

It has long been understood that the minds of the people is the principled battleground for controlling (or liberating) humanity from the influences of ignorance, fear and delusion.

During the past two years, many citizens have found themselves waking up to a very different “reality” than the long dream once popularly believed to be our world. While this emergence from a living dream has created beautiful potentials for creative solutions to extinguishing fires long ignored, there is still broad confusion about the mental landscape shaping our world.

In this Rising Tide Foundation lecture, Cynthia Chung sheds light on some extremely important aspects to this domain of cultural warfare and psychology with a class entitled ‘Gaslighting: The Psychology of Shaping Another’s Reality or How Mass Perception is Manufactured’.

Speaker bio: Cynthia is Editor-in-Chief and co-founder of the Rising Tide Foundation. She has lectured on the topics of Schiller’s aesthetics, Shakespeare’s tragedies, Roman history, the Florentine Renaissance among other subjects. She is a writer for Strategic Culture Foundation, and is a contributing author to the book series “The Clash of the Two Americas.” In 2022, she authored “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set: The Birth of International Fascism and Anglo-American Foreign Policy.”

