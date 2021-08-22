Knives Out For Larry!

California used to be the Golden State; now it is a Hell on Earth for ordinary people, and no one has contributed to its rapid decline more than Gavin Newsom. There has for some time been a concerted effort to remove him by people across a wide political spectrum, although if you read certain publications, you wouldn’t think that. Here is the Guardian’s take on the Governor’s recall attempt:

“Although Newsom remains fairly popular among Californians overall, a small but vocal minority of Republicans successfully collected the signatures required to hold a recall election.”

What planet are these people living on? Republicans, independents and (sane) Democrats are all hoping to see the back of him, as will be clear from this article.

Newsom has literally dozens of challengers, by far the two most colourful being Caitlyn Jenner and Larry Elder. Whatever chances Jenner has, Elder is currently leading in the polls. For those not familiar with him, Elder is an attorney turned radio presenter. He has also contributed syndicated newspaper columns, and of late has dabbled in documentary making. He is cut from the same cloth as the great Thomas Sowell and the late Walter Williams. That and especially his views on the victimology of race has never endeared him to the liberal establishment, so while smears on black celebrities and politicians are routinely denounced as racism, don’t expect the media to play by the same rules with Larry. In fact, the knives have already come out for him.

Early this month he subjected himself to an on-line interrogation by The Sacramento Bee. If the paper thought this was going to be a lynching, it was sorely mistaken. He was asked about “name dropping” Sidney Blumenthal and George Soros, implying that to do so was giving a “dog whistle” to the extreme right. Elder fired right back.

Erika D. Smith of the Los Angeles Times went further claiming “Larry Elder is the Black face of white supremacy. You’ve been warned”.

As America was built by “white supremacy” and liberalism is currently destroying it, that may be more of a compliment than an insult. The latest smears on him are of a personal nature, but he hasn’t been accused of rape yet, though no one should rule it out.

If Elder has one fault it is that he sees no police evil, presumably because he has never had a serious run-in with them, but he is an enthusiastic proponent of school choice, which unlike many Democrat policies means what it sounds like. He believes, rightly, that many blacks are held down by bad or outright lousy schools, which today seem to be infested with social justice activists who are intent on teaching kids that mathematics is racist rather than an essential tool for everyday life, business, and science.

Will he win? If he doesn’t, or at the very least if someone else doesn’t unseat the totally corrupt and incompetent Newsom, California will be finished. September 14 is the big day – hats off to Larry!

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report