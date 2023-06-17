Who Owns Your Child?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

If that sounds like a rhetorical question, sadly it isn’t. When a woman has a baby, she is expected to nurture it. Although marriage has been on the decline for decades, most babies still have two parents, and even those who grow up in single parent households usually have both parents in their lives. Things can get complicated with divorce, remarriage, sometimes the death of the father or mother, but generally the parent(s) are responsible for the child. This includes foster parents and adoptive parents.

There are occasions when a child may be removed from parental custody. A single mother who is a drug addict, habitual criminal or some such, may lose custody of her child if the courts believe her to be unfit. Both parents may lose custody for similar reasons if the child is considered by a family court to be at risk. That is as far as things should go, and until recently that is as far as they did go in the West. Now though, if you are an American citizen, your parental supremacy is under threat. Who says so?

A geriatric crook with a penchant for sniffing the hair of young girls, and his spokeswoman, who happens to be a lesbian immigrant from Haiti. Joe Biden and Karine Jean-Pierre have recently started talking about America’s children belonging to “all of us”. In an abstract sense that may be true. In December 2012, Adam Lanza murdered his own mother followed by twenty-six people in the Sandy Hook school massacre; twenty of those victims were aged 6 and 7, so anyone alluding to them as “our children” was making an empathetic statement. What is happening in certain American states now is anything but empathetic, it is sinister.

Last year, Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill that would:

“legally protect transgender youths and their parents if they flee conservative states that have restricted access to gender-affirming care.”

Here is the full bill.

What does this mean, precisely? First, an important point, there is no such person as a transgender youth, and there is certainly no such person as a transgender child. Rather there are sexually confused children and at times deranged parents who are okay with their young ones being put on puberty blockers, with their sons being castrated when they reach a certain age, with their daughters having their healthy breasts hacked off by the likes of Dr Frankensteina in this video.

And, as Matt Walsh, Libs Of TikTok and others have exposed, there are pervert teachers of both sexes who are indoctrinating sometimes very young children with gender ideology. The aim of this California legislation, and similar legislation elsewhere, is to take your kids away from you if they become indoctrinated with this poison and you object. That’s right, if your seven year old son comes home and tells you he is a girl, you need to “affirm” this belief or else. This is where America is headed. No wonder China and the rest of the world, including even the Saudis, are now laughing at the Great Satan.

Alas, for Americans this is no laughing matter. In the recent past they have seen boys especially being put on Ritalin as an antidote to failing to pay attention to lessons and other things, something called ADHD. Now, they are being told that homophobia and transphobia are mental afflictions that must be “cured”, and if parents don’t go along with this insane indoctrination, well, whose children are they? Not yours

