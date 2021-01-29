With the present battle for the White House over, illegitimately-elected President Joe Biden wasted no time obeying his handlers. In a large series of some thirty Executive orders, the usurper tried to undo a number of key measures taken by the Trump Administration, in the name of “restoring normalcy.” Here is the full list of Executive Orders signed since Mr. Biden took office on January 20th: (Source: ABC News at this link)

Executive Order on Protecting Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing: Requires masks, physical distancing and other health measures while on federal property

Executive Order on Organizing and Mobilizing the United States Government to Provide a Unified and Effective Response to Combat COVID-19 and to Provide United States Leadership on Global Health and Security : Establishes the position of a COVID-19 response coordinator within the executive office

: Establishes the position of a COVID-19 response coordinator within the executive office Rejoining the World Health Organization : Biden sends letter to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres revoking the United States’ previous intention to withdraw from WHO amid the pandemic

Executive Order on Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel : Requires masks on certain forms of domestic travel, including planes, trains, ferries and intercity buses, and requires those coming to the U.S. from a foreign country to provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test before arrival “to the extent feasible”

Executive Order on Improving and Expanding Access to Care and Treatments for COVID-19 : Accelerates the development of COVID-19 therapies — in particular ones that can be “easily manufactured, distributed and administered” — and provides surge assistance to critical care and long-term care facilities

Executive Order on Ensuring a Data-Driven Response to COVID-19 and Future High-Consequence Public Health Threats : Enhances data collection for public health threats such as COVID-19 by designating a senior official within several agencies to work on COVID-19 data issues, among other measures

Executive Order on a Sustainable Public Health Supply Chain : Directs several agencies to review and assess the inventory of pandemic response supplies, such as personal protective equipment

Executive Order on Ensuring an Equitable Pandemic Response and Recovery : Establishes a COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force within the Department of Health and Human Services to provide recommendations on mitigating health inequities caused by the pandemic

Executive Order on Establishing the COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board and Ensuring a Sustainable Public Health Workforce for COVID-19 and Other Biological Threats : Establishes a COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board to coordinate federal COVID-19 testing efforts

Executive Order on Protecting Worker Health and Safety : Reviews the Occupational Safety and Health Act to identify any changes to better protect works from COVID-19

Executive Order on Supporting the Reopening and Continuing Operation of Schools and Early Childhood Education Providers : Directs the education secretary to assist states in deciding whether and how to safely reopen for in-person learning, and coordinates the collection of data to inform safely reopening and on the status of in-person learning

Pausing Federal Student Loan Payments : Directs the acting education secretary to pause federal student loan payments and collections and keep the interest rate at 0% (a pause was issued the following day)

Executive Order on Economic Relief Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic : Directs all executive agencies to consider actions to address the economic crisis resulting from the pandemic

Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce : Expands protections for federal workings, including putting federal agencies on a path to require a $15 minimum wage for contractors

Executive Order on Ensuring the Future is Made in All of America by All of America’s Workers : Increases the amount of federal spending that goes to American companies and orders an increase in domestic content

Executive Order on Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis : Places a temporary moratorium on oil and gas activity in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, revokes the Keystone XL Pipeline permit, among other measures

Acceptance of Paris Climate Agreement : The U.S. rejoins the Paris Climate Agreement, a global pact to reduce carbon emissions

Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad : Sets climate change as a key consideration for U.S. national security and foreign policy, establishes a National Climate Task Force, pause new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or in offshore waters “to the extent consistent with applicable law,” sets the goal of achieving a carbon pollution-free electricity sector by 2035 and aims to replace the federal government’s fleet of autos with zero-emission vehicles , among other measures

Executive Order on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology : Establishes the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, which will “advise the president on policy that affects science, technology and innovation”

Executive Order on the Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities : Revokes an executive order issued by former President Trump, which made sanctuary jurisdictions that did not comply with immigration enforcement measures ineligible to receive federal funding

Executive Order on Ensuring a Lawful and Accurate Enumeration and Apportionment Pursuant to the Decennial Census : Requires that all residents of a state be counted in the census, regardless of immigration status

Proclamation on Ending Discriminatory Bans on Entry to The United States : Revokes the so-called Muslim ban, which restricted foreign nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Preserving and Fortifying Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) : Directs the Department of Homeland Security to strengthen the regulation, which defers the removal of certain undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children

Proclamation on the Termination Of Emergency With Respect To The Southern Border Of The United States And Redirection Of Funds Diverted To Border Wall Construction : Halts construction and funding of the border wall

Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation : Enforces sex discrimination protections within the federal government

Executive Order on Enabling All Qualified Americans to Serve Their Country in Uniform : Revokes the Pentagon’s ban on transgender people serving in the military

Executive Order On Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government : Includes various directives to promote allocating federal resources and government benefits

Executive Order on Reforming Our Incarceration System to Eliminate the Use of Privately Operated Criminal Detention Facilities : Prevents the Justice Department from renewing contracts with private prisons

Memorandum Condemning and Combating Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance Against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States : Directs Health and Human Services secretary to mitigate “racially discriminatory language in describing the COVID-19 pandemic,” among other measures

Executive Order on Revocation of Certain Executive Orders Concerning Federal Regulation : Revokes six “harmful policies and directives” issued during the Trump administration to provide federal agencies more flexibility in using regulatory action to address “urgent challenges” such as the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery

Executive Order on Ethics Commitments by Executive Branch Personnel : Requires every executive agency appointee to sign an “ethics pledge,” which includes bans on gifts from lobbyists and “golden parachute” payments

As far as the titles go, not all of these are bad, but most of them are very bad for the nation. In particular, the reversal of course with regards to the Paris Climate Accords, the halting of the Keystone XL pipeline construction, the lifting of the restriction on “transgender” people serving in the military, the halting of the Border Wall construction, and removal of the so-called “Muslim ban”, in reality, the restriction of inbound travel to the US from nations known to sponsor Islamic terrorism – all of these are something like the Opening Day Punishment Regime for those dastardly conservatives.

How DARE you try to assert the US as a sovereign nation-state? How DARE you try to establish your own independence, and therefore, strengthen your position of leadership, in the world?

How DARE you try to ensure efficiency and surety in the ranks of the military by depriving perverts of the chance to hit on soldiers in the most dangerous situations possible?

This is a real slap in the face to the nation, especially to those who voted for President Trump and even more so for the people who are left jobless and unable to pay their bills and support their families by these orders, particularly those working on the Border Wall and the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Many alternative media outlets and even Faux (Fox) News, to their credit, are reporting this. The rest of the media is as lost as the new Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, who keeps promising to “circle back” with the answers.

We predicted this would happen and worse, but there are a few points that, while not necessarily bright spots, are nevertheless at least circumstantial proofs that what we really are witnessing is a coup d’erat by the globalist neocon liberals:

President Biden’s approval rating is very low, 48 percent in the first week of office. By comparison, President Trump held a 56 point rating which was at that time decried for being very low. Barack Obama held a 67% rating without having done a single thing in office at the same time. Ashli Babbitt’s death is still not publicly understood. We know she was shot by a member of the Capitol Police, but we do not know that officer’s name or anything about the circumstances and why he shot her in particular. At the time of this writing, January 28, 2021, there is no conclusive hard evidence about a horrific action taken against an American civilian and citizen on January 6th, in the Capitol Building of all places. This is not a shooting in the backwoods country of Kentucky. Why do we know nothing except that according to the press, Ashli is cast as in effect “asking for it” due to her enthusiasm for President Trump and Q-Anon? Texas appears to be taking secession far more seriously than ever. State Representative Kyle Biedermann filed his “Texas Independence Bill” on Tuesday:

No Title Today, I filed HB 1359, the Texas Independence Referendum Act. For decades, the promises of America & our individual liberties have been eroding. Now is the time for the People of Texas to have the right to decide their own future. #LetTexansVote #Texit https://t.co/VTKosQKGBl pic.twitter.com/X2gDIDjYrv

Oregon is also looking at a measure to split the conservative eastern half of the state into either its own new state or to join it to Idaho’s jurisdiction.

and finally:

4. The news blackout continues. Part of the reason my own writing has slowed down so much is because most of my writing piggybacks on things that people close to the stories learn or interview. Living 6,000 miles away from home gives me (hopefully) a more objective view of what is happening in America, but it also separates me even more from the current of news by virtue of the seven to ten hour time difference between my home now and my home in the States. Further, the blackout means that while many people are indeed crowding social media with “news stories”, a lot of them are highly spurious, taking conjecture and rumor to a level I find to be non-productive and unhelpful.

Right now, as far as my own assessment of the situation goes, we are down. President Trump is basically in exile, having left office peacefully, but he is publicly quiet as he figures out his next steps. We, those of us who support him and who still believe that this is a coup d’erat that just took place, have been effectively blocked and scattered by the killing of the Parler site and fierce censorship from Facebook and Twitter.

The COVID nonsense has many states still living under tough restrictions and anti-Christian enforcement in the name of the not-so-great-god, Health. In Westcliffe, Colorado, a tiny burg of about 370 souls, a man attending a Roman Catholic Church service was removed by security forces for not wearing a mask in the Church. This is in a town that is far removed from any large community – How does it rate a security force? Easy: The state is run by a homosexual governor who believes that religion is the problem. Conjecture? Maybe. Likely? Very.

We are cowed before COVID and the lack of real faith in God lies at the root of it all. There is no way back to normalcy through secular means. Joe Biden’s calls for “unity” have been followed up with job-killing divisiveness. The Executive Orders appear to be a message to conservatives more than they might be to Joe Biden’s actual supporters. Maybe this is not the case; bias can become far too extreme in one’s point of view. But the question remains: how happy are his people with what he is doing?

48 percent says “not very many.”

