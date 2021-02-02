The piece you are about to read was originally found on The American Thinker. Written by Andrew W. McCoy, it presents the present reality we face in the United States and asks some very good questions. After his piece will be some additional comment. First, Andrew takes the stage:

It looks to me as if we are about to enter a very dark and dangerous political storm such as our nation has not seen. The sunlight of a free exchange of ideas, of thought-provoking discussion, of attending church, of tolerating a simple different point of view appears close to being extinguished. History is being rewritten and even statues of Lincoln are being brought down. One must wonder, how long it will be until we are no longer allowed to have cities, counties, colleges, or streets named Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Jackson or Roosevelt. Is Darkness now falling in America?

The cabal of Big Tech, the Deep State, and the progressive/socialist party is for all practical purposes ignoring and curtailing the Bill of Rights. At this time, the Thought Police appear to be winning. This “Digital Kristallnacht” by Big Tech oligarchs is moving forward without impediment. By the way, where is the American Civil Liberties Union? Where is the ACLU when it actually comes to basic liberties? They are strangely silent. Since the controversial Election of 2020, The left has “disappeared” citizens, outlawed free association, cancelled books, had people fired or made them unemployable because they thought or voted in a different way. This new regime has actually discussed publicly, re-education camps. Publishers are being threatened.

This Orwellian dystopia from the left will get worse before it gets better. It appears the only prominent souls brave enough to take on this regime are Rush Limbaugh, Tucker Carlson, and Donald Trump. For the most part the opposition party, the GOP, is oddly quiet and mute. Most of the GOP leadership seem to be hiding from this storm under the covers. Some actually appear to resemble those Frenchman who sided with the Nazis when the Germans overran France. Very few at this time appear to be a part of the Resistance. The rise of populism, both political and economic, has the totalitarian left scared and angry. Thus. their indiscriminate purge of American citizens who think and value differently.

This new McCarthyism from The Left is unapologetic and uncompromising. Citizens are told to “sit down, shut up, or else.” Again, where are the Libertarians? is being written at this time which basically could make 75 million citizens domestic terrorists. Churches are shuttered but alcohol and hemp stores are wide open. Legislation is being written which in all practicality, voids the First and Second Amendments. The army is now standing guard in Washington, DC as if we are under a totalitarian authority. Today our nation’s capital looks more like Baghdad than the city of Washington.

Only a short time ago it was considered undemocratic to have the National Guard used in our cities to put down very dangerous, violent, and even deadly riots. Today, that same Guard is patrolling the streets of our nation’s capital. It appears that an administration that believes it needs thousands of troops and permanent fences to guard them and to keep away the “unwashed masses”, might actually believe that they really may not have won the election nor that they have the consent of the governed. About 75 million voters might possibly have that same thought.

President Harry Truman was once asked to explain the difference between Nazism and Communism. His response was “only the spelling.” President Kennedy said of a police state, “peaceful circulation has been interrupted by barbed wire and concrete blocks.” Kennedy also said that when a government is rife with corruption, this oftentimes leads to communism. President Reagan often spoke how freedom is “only one generation away from extinction.” Rupert Murdoch has recently said that America is entering a very dangerous and scary time of “this awful woke orthodoxy.”

The dark clouds appear to be rolling in at a torrential pace. One must wonder if we will need to change our vantage point to once again see the sunlight.

Now it is back to me, Seraphim, again.

I believe that part of the power of the Left in America is achieved by the “cooking the frog” effect – we did not get the 26,000 troops in DC out of the blue. They came to be in stages, which include (but are not restricted to) the following events, all in just one year’s time:

The first attempt at impeachment of President Trump

The onset of Covid-19 and the “15 days to flatten the curve” campaign, that ended up being much longer. In some states it is not even close to fifteen days yet, though the fifteen month mark is not that far away now.

Isolation anxiety and rage and the subsuquent George Floyd hoax and Black Lives Matter riots, which also are still continuing to this day, whether anybody is paying attention to them or not. (That George Floyd died in the presence of the police is true. That he was just innocently abused to death is not.)

Those riots continue on automatic – where the most amazingly schizophrenic reports keep popping up that the riots are simultaneously condemned by the mayor while yet encouraged. The truth is told by much less politically powerful, as in this piece.

The Plan to remove President Trump, which was hinted at for months by Nancy Pelosi, and which was carried out with great skill in November, giving us an imposter sitting as President in the Oval Office, though at times it is unclear if he knows where he is from day to day.

All of these things have helped lead to a situation where we have a nation running halfway to martial law and probably almost nobody reacts. The Capitol incident (laughably called a riot by nearly all the news services) was about as far as any real protest against this massive press of authoritarian government went. The media is complicit and most of the politicians are too afraid to call a spade what it is and denounce all this as mostly a fabricated response.

Maybe they are afraid to be made “disappeared.”

Or maybe they are simply so well cooked that they do not see much wrong with what is going on.

However, this is as wrong as it has ever been in America, and like Mr. McCoy writes, it is going to get worse until enough people become awake and aware enough to become responsible to change it. A lot of the strength needed to change it is going to come from convictions taken in faith. Yes, religious faith, particularly Christian faith, because our nation was founded on Christian bedrock and it is from a Christian worldview that the United States’ founding principles come. That is just a fact.

Does it make sense now why so many Churches are closed? And further, with nearly zero protest from the church leaders of many religious confessions. That is a problem and a symptom of the problem both.

However, anybody reading this piece or others like it have a chance. NTD News is also helpful in their broadcasts on YouTube, amazingly not banned, but which reflect careful informative journalism and analysis. It is possible to walk out of this darkness, but it takes us recognizing that it is here and that this is very wrong. Hopefully this piece helps with that.

This may help, too. Thanks to Doug Tennapel for making these videos!

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report