A Tale of 2 Januarys

From Off-Guardian.org
This short film, written and narrated by political consultant Jeffrey Peel, compares the UK death toll of January 2015 with this month just past, and asks are we truly in the middle of a pandemic? Or has mass PCR testing simply created a monster with no body?
While you may not agree with every position he takes, there’s no ignoring his figures, or his concern about the personal liberties of every British citizen.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.