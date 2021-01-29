How to survive in a war zone, the wild and Washington D.C.

“Man can live about forty days without food, about three days without water, about eight minutes without air, but only for one second without hope.” Charles Darwin

Year 2021, the problems humanity had been facing for years have increased and it feels like we are on the edge. And all it takes is a single wing blow for us all to fall down and disappear in a dark hole of suffer and pain. But it’s up to us to get it done right, and save ourselves. Politics have always been a part of a big and a very dirty game. It took us quiet some time to shake off the horrors of WWII, when the whole world went through tough, scary and hungry times. After the war people hoped to never make that mistake again, never open the Pandora’s box. But it was too late. There are always those who want more then they can get, those who search for power and money. Usually others suffer from the potentials of these evil people. Their deeds and consequences have the most painful impact on the ones trying to live by their conscience. Such a long intro and it takes us to one of the most discussed recent events. The elections. Today I want to talk about what happened after that. Even after the Capitol rally.

President Biden needed back up for his security. Police alone can’t guarantee the safety of the streets, and Presidential security service can’t stand alone against the angry mob. We saw how easily people got behind the Police and rushed in the Capitol building. So the National Guard is essential for keeping the streets of Washington D.C. quiet and safe. The appearance of armed group is always a show off to demonstrate the fact that they are ready to use their weapons. And it makes sense, it’s better to show your weapon and warn your enemy, then to use that weapon on your enemy. And it all could work out just fine, if only it didn’t become a freak show for the whole world to see.

The National Guard members forced to sleep in parking garage following Biden inauguration. They did not enjoy their deployment at all, due to the conditions they were put in. It’s not a war zone but it sure felt like it. Just read the comments made by the troops.

“It’s f#cked up because it just shows how politicians really feel about the National Guard. Leaving our families for the last two weeks to come down here … it’s certainly important and historic, but the day after inauguration you kick us literally to the curb? Come on, man.” the anonymous Guardsman

“We’re actually outside of the fence line security perimeter right now in what’s definitely an unsecured location. It’s going to take extra time to walk back and forth to our guard shifts, and I don’t know how it looks to the public, but we’re definitely in the middle of residential neighborhood right now.” the anonymous Guardsman

It’s important to mention that the health care problem is essential nowadays even for the military personnel, and staying in the garage did no good. Exhaust fumes in the garage can provide illnesses and weaken their health.

“There’s one toilet for somewhere between 500 and 1,000 people, there’s no water fountains or anything, no power strips to charge our radios and cell phones, which have been our primary mode of communication since we’ve been here, It’s pissed a lot of dudes off.” the anonymous Guardsman

Reports say there are 200 people within the National Guard troops deployed to the U.S. Capitol exposed to the COVID-19. The Guardsmen are rightfully worried that they stay in confined space with no social distancing or protective measures.

This is an unacceptable behavior for the President of the U.S. Joe Biden has just entered the office and he already messed up. However, he apologized, and he might not make the same mistake in the future. Our soldiers deserve the best for keeping our lives peaceful. So Mr. President has to rethink his priorities. Speaking of the ones suffering, these soldiers are victims of the incompetence of the new-elected heads of state. As Napoleon ones said:

“An army of lions commanded by a deer will never be an army of lions.” Napoleon Bonaparte

“Our troops deserve the utmost honor & respect for securing the Capitol & defending democracy this week. This is unconscionable & unsafe. Whoever’s decision this was to house our National Guardsmen & women in underground parking lots must be held accountable.” pic.twitter.com/mBwpoog6YC — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 22, 2021

“Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer—why are American troops who are tasked with keeping security at the Capitol being forced to sleep in a parking lot? They deserve to be treated with respect, and we deserve answers.” pic.twitter.com/J0R2dRC8bM — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 22, 2021 Originally posted in my blog on: https://searchingthebeautydot.wordpress.com/

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report