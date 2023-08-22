Does “Wikipedia” Know What A Woman Is?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

According to Wikipedia, a woman is an “adult human female”. One might imagine that answers the question, especially as it is followed by a paragraph that describes the particulars of female anatomy.

Alas, this wonderful insight into human biology does not last long because we are now told:

“Trans women have a gender identity that does not align with their male sex assignment at birth, while intersex women may have sex characteristics that do not fit typical notions of female biology.” (Citation omitted).

First, let us deal with intersex women, intersex people. Originally these were known as hermaphrodites. This is a complicated subject; for those who have the time to explore it, here is a documentary that covers everything you need to know including about the trans movement. Here, it will suffice to say that a tiny percentage of people are born with sexual anomalies, including at the genetic level. This does not include trans women. Trans women are MEN. Some of them have mutilated their bodies going so far as amputation of the penis as well as castration, but most have not. Why any sane man should wish to subject himself to such unnecessary procedures voluntarily remains to be seen. Perhaps no totally sane man does. There are though, people of both sexes who wish to encourage especially the young to do this, including the dude who is currently the chief medical officer of the United States.

Returning to Wikipedia, let us look at a few entries for dudes who call themselves trans women. (Archived links have been used throughout this article).

This is Eddie Izzard. Eddie is a comedian and used to be a good one. Today though his jokes fall flat because Eddie calls himself a woman. As the saying goes, if you put lipstick on a pig, it is still a pig. Ditto, if you put lipstick on a dude he is still a dude. If you count them, the word “she” appears in this article no fewer than 77 times.

This is a swimmer named Lia Thomas, correction, Liar Thomas. If you are a Doubting Thomas you may well take issue with the claim that the former William Thomas is really a woman, yet the word “she” appears in this article about HIM no fewer than 25 times.

This is Laurel Hubbard, the dude formerly known as Gavin Hubbard. Like Lia Thomas, Laurel Hubbard is a sportsman. When he was younger, Gavin was a fairly successful weightlifter. When he grew older, he decided to become an even more successful weightlifter; to do that he didn’t need to lift heavier weights, only call himself a woman and enter women’s competitions. The word “she” appears in this article about Laurel 16 times.

Okay, we can laugh at Eddie Izzard, and who but a few selfish females like Riley Gaines care if dudes in dresses destroy women’s sports? Destroying the lives of delusional teenagers though, that is a different story entirely. This is Rachel Levine. The word “she” appear in this article 13 times. Putting a dude who poses as a dame in a military uniform may have a pantomime feel about it, but this freak – and that is what Levine is – this freak wants to create more freaks like himself, and is attempting to do so using his position as the chief medical officer of the United States, its Assistant Secretary For Health. Levine is pushing “gender-affirming care”. If you have any doubt about what that sick euphemism really means, check out the previously linked video or this much shorter one.

By going along with this madness, Wikipedia is poisoning the mind of any sexually confused or none-too-bright young person who reads it. Do the people who write and edit Wikipedia know what a woman is? Of course they do, but they promote this garbage because like the cabal that now controls the United States, they don’t care.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report