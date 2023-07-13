When Is It Okay To Trash Women?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Misogyny means the hatred of women (by men), contempt for them, looking down on them. It doesn’t mean not having sex with them or being homosexual; some misogynists – and they do exist – have no problem having sexual relations with women. Heck, some even marry them. There is a more elastic definition of misogyny though, that is disagreeing with a feminist about anything at all, and as feminism is a fraudulent victim narrative, most feminists are wrong most of the time.

Curiously though, over the past few years, many, perhaps most media feminists have been ignoring or even endorsing the trashing of certain women, including by men, and this has reached a disgusting level.

J.K. Rowling is not only a well-known author but the person who has done more to promote child literacy than anyone since Caxton invented the printing press. Although wealthy beyond the dreams of avarice, she had a hard life until she found fame along with fortune. She has never forgotten the hard times and has donated liberally to a large number of causes including cancer charities and humanitarian relief. She also values her privacy, which begs the question why would anyone dislike or even pathologically hate a low key super-rich woman who has never done anything but good?

The answer is Miss Rowling is a TERF. If you are not familiar with that acronym it stands for Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist. Miss Rowling is no radical feminist and Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull (of whom more shortly) is no feminist at all, but in practice a TERF is any woman – indeed any man – who believes in the reality of biological sex. Yes, you heard that right. Twenty years ago, ten years ago, very likely five years ago, the mere suggestion that sex doesn’t exist would have been laughed at, no rational person would take the suggestion seriously. Now though, politicians and even one very senior judge are unable to define the word woman – adult human female for those readers for whom English is their second language.

Here is a dude who would have you believe sex doesn’t exist, and he would like to see people who claim it does face prosecution. Here is a female who also claims sex doesn’t exist.

The hate campaign against JK Rowling has resulted in her being doxxed, receiving death threats, and being boycotted by some of the people who grew fat off her literary endeavours.

At least she has only suffered death threats, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull came close to being trampled to death in Zealand by a crowd that had been whipped up into a frenzy by lies and hysteria. Fortunately, the red stuff on her face in this iconic photograph isn’t blood but tomato sauce or tomato something.

Other women have been attacked for promoting the same views, and most recently trans “rights” activist Sarah Jane Baker told an enthusiastic crowd to punch a TERF in the face. This direct incitement was too much even for Pink News that distanced itself from the quote. Mr Baker is a dude in a dress who spent over twenty years in prison for attempted murder and other crimes.

The latest high profile female victim of this trans madness is champion swimmer Riley Gaines who was held prisoner by an angry mob of deranged students of both sexes at San Francisco State University, but it isn’t only women who actively oppose this trans madness who have been the subject of such vitriol. Lunden Roberts, the mother of the grandchild Joe Biden refuses to acknowledge, has been trashed by Democrat partisans, and Casey DeSantis, the wife of the Florida Governor was recently branded America’s Karen for campaigning on behalf of her husband. Why anyone should think Karen is a derogatory name remains to be seen but that is the way things are at the moment.

With the possible exception of Lunden Roberts, all the women named above have one thing in common, they oppose the liberal madness currently sweeping the Anglosphere; Kellie and JK Rowling in particular are independent-minded women who are not afraid to speak out against a mad social policy, one that if enacted would be disastrous not only for women but for sexually confused youngsters of both sexes. Indeed, thousands of young lives have already been ruined by this insanity. Women who think for themselves are dangerous to the liberal establishment, which is why they must be stopped, or if they can’t be stopped then must at least ridiculed, intimidated, and isolated lest they awaken the slumbering giant.

