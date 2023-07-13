Overview Episode 17. Biden Warmongering

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Politics is a dirty game and war is simply one of the ways of doing it. It’s been a lot of time since Russia invaded Ukraine. And the Ukrainian people have struggled with the great standoff between Russia and NATO.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.