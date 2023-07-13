in Latest, Video

Overview Episode 17. Biden Warmongering

Politics is a dirty game and war is simply one of the ways of doing it. It’s been a lot of time since Russia invaded Ukraine. And the Ukrainian people have struggled with the great standoff between Russia and NATO.

