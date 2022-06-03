The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
It is not often that one can make a political point and laugh like crazy about it.
But now is that time. Enjoy!
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Where was Zelensky in high heels? 🙂