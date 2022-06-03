in Latest, Video

Poland began to Seize the Western Lands of Ukraine!

I made a comment about this potential turn of events on a video of yours previously. It appears that the theory may have been correct. That being, if Poland was allowed to enter and occupy Western Ukraine,  then one must ask what is Russia’s reason for allowing it. I mentioned then,  let Poland deal with the western Nazis,  Russia would accept that.

penrose
penrose
June 3, 2022

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Russians have no objection to Polish annexation of those parts of Western Ukraine to which they have historical ties. I don’t see the downside of this for Russia.

