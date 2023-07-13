in Latest, Video

NATO Vilnius Summit Day 2. Biden, Russia cease its attacks on Russia. U/1

213 Views 10 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

NATO Vilnius Summit Day 2. Biden, Russia cease its attacks on Russia. U/1
Topic 1021

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

10 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

What is a Soft Power and How it Works (2)

Reality smacks NATO in Vilnius. Zelensky trapped and isolated