Real Women And Fake Women In The News

Not all news is doom and gloom at this difficult time. There are two heart warming stories now in the news concerning the transgender insanity that has been sweeping the West. After she was libelled by a homosexual activist posing as a journalist, Posie Parker resorted to the civil law. Although she uploaded two videos about the case to her YouTube channel on August 3, she didn’t specify precisely what she had done, but here is the original article by Patrick Strudwick. And here is the latest version. Scroll down to the bottom of the page for the apology. Incidentally, she is Mrs Keen or more fully Mrs Keen-Minshull, not Ms Keen.

The other good news is that Andrew Neil, a dude who has a genuine claim to being a journalist, has decided to come out…as a TERF. If you are not familiar with the acronym, it stands for Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist. Neil is probably no more a feminist than Matt Walsh, but TERF actually means a sane person who believes in the reality of biological sex. Although he is now seventy-four, Neil married only in 2015, to a woman more than twenty years his junior. He appears to have no children, but writing in the Daily Mail he said he was moved to tears by the recent Congressional testimony of Chloe Cole, who underwent a double mastectomy at 15 after being brainwashed by the modern Dr Frankensteins and their co-conspirators.

Meanwhile, the dude who calls himself Lia Thomas has been keeping a low profile while Dylan Mulvaney is currently being blamed for what may be the eventual death of Bud Light Beer. In reality, it was a real woman who should take the credit for that, Alissa Heinerscheid, who is currently taking a long leave of absence.

