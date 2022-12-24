The Basic Lie

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

Though the public in every country believe that domestic affairs are more basic than, and thus more important than, international affairs, the aristocracy (or super-rich) in every country feel that the opposite is true, because their investments are overwhelmingly international, in international corporations and think tanks and universities that employ from and serve consumers in many countries other than one’s own. Vast wealth typically is enormously more international than is any normal household’s net worth or possessions.

For example, in the imperial nation itself, the USA (the only remaining imperial nation), the AP’s exit poll in the recent November 8th mid-term congressional elections found that only 2% of voters consider “foreign policy” to be “The most important issue facing the country” and found that 52% of this 2% were Democrats and 43% were Republicans. There was no separate category offered for any portion of “foreign policy” (such as “national defense” or “the military”), and all of the other 8 listed categories were in only domestic (or “national”) affairs; so, if the American public were to have been thinking in the way that America’s billionaires think, then “foreign policy” would probably have scored an even higher percentage than did the top-scoring issue-area among the general public, “The economy and jobs,” which was selected by 47% of the voters (64% of whom were Republicans, and 33% of whom were Democrats). It would have had no competition; it would have swept the entire rest of the field.

However, the U.S. Congress ignores the priorities of the American public (except in order to obtain votes from them, by means of lying public promises), and pays actual attention only to (and keeps its secret promises to) the political mega-donors (the richest one-hundredth of one percent of donors supply 57.16% of the money that funds political campaigns in America, and this money successfully fools the general population to vote for the people whom that richest 0.01% want to win public offices); so, the vast majority of the annual “discretionary spending” (what each Congress actually controls) funds foreign policies (especially the military) instead of domestic policies.

Now we come to the basic lie, which suckers the voters to continue with this Government (instead of to overthrow, and replace by a democracy, today’s American aristocracy, like America’s Founders in 1776 overthrew and replaced by a democracy Britain’s aristocracy who ruled on this foreign land):

This basic lie ‘justifies’ that: it was stated in this appeal for increasing yet further U.S. ‘defense’ (aggression) spending: “If competition between autocracies and democracies has really entered a military phase, then the arsenal of democracy must first radically improve its approach to the production of materiel in wartime.” That lying presumption of the U.S. Government’s being a democracy instead of an aristocracy is from a 17 June 2022 article at the Royal United Services Institute, which is the world’s oldest ‘defense’ (actually aggression) and ‘national security’ think tank, which the Duke of Wellington established in 1831 — then for the enemies of American democracy, the British aristocracy. (Britain had even burned down the U.S. capitol on 24 August 1814.) But on 25 July 1945, the expiring British Empire finally succeeded at subverting and taking over the U.S. Government, thus fulfilling the key 1877 objective of Britain’s Lord Cecil Rhodes. This indirect British empire was to become a successor-empire that would be bound to Britain’s aristocracy by what the Rhodesist Winston Churchill labelled (and the sucker Harry Truman endorsed as being) a “Special Relationship” so that this would be a UK/U.S. all-encompassing global empire, the unification of these two aristocracies — ENDING what existed of a democracy in America.

The basic lie is basic because it is used in order to equate in the minds of fools the concept “U.S. Government” with “democracy”, and to equate whatever America’s and Britain’s aristocrats call “autocracy” with whatever will be the NEXT nation (after, for examples, Iraq 2003, Libya 2011, Syria 2012, Ukraine 2014, etc.) that the American and British aristocracies crave to “regime-change” or overthrow and replace: i.e., to conquer.

It’s used in order to pump up still higher the sales-volumes of America’s and Britain’s ‘defense’ industries such as Lockheed Martin and BAE, and extraction industries such as ExxonMobil and BP. In other words: to pump still higher their OWN net worths.

The only remaining empire is America’s, and ANY empire is a dictatorship, against its ‘allies’ or ‘colonies’ or vassal-nations — an international, instead of MERELY a national, dictatorship. The basic lie is the master-lie: that this isn’t what it actually IS. The reason it’s stated as an assumption, even though it has been repeatedly proven false, is that fools absorb it better that way than by such an explicit statement as “America is a democracy.” This is institutionalized rule by deceit. If it can be defeated, at all, that can happen ONLY by disseminating truth.

A democracy can be based upon, and sustained by, ONLY the dissemination of truths; an aristocracy, theocracy, or other type of dictatorship, can be based upon, and sustained by, ONLY the dissemination of lies.

