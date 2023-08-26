The Insane Hypocrisy Of Stonewall

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Stonewall styles itself as some kind of civil rights organisation. Set up originally to campaign for what it claimed to be the rights of homosexuals, in recent years it has concentrated largely on the promotion of the insane trans movement. Not only that, it is campaigning both to make so-called conversion therapy illegal and to enhance what it calls LGBTQ+ rights in the UK. Let’s deal with the second of these first; both links have been archived.

According to its petition:

“The UK is no longer the most LGBTQ+ friendly nation in Europe”.

This implies that homosexuals, lesbians and transsexuals have fewer rights than the rest of us. Precisely what rights do normal people have that these people do not?

“Every LGBTQ+ person should feel safe.”

So should everyone, ideally, but violent crime is a fact of life. On the other hand, the murder rate in Saudi Arabia has been consistently lower than the murder rate in the UK for at the past three decades. Perhaps Stonewall and its supporters would feel safer if they were to relocate there?

“Every LGBTQ+ person should be able to get the healthcare they need.”

The National Health Service is frequently criticised, but as the recent Letby case demonstrates, most of this criticism must be directed at its bureaucracy. Homosexuals are entitled to free and confidential treatment for venereal disease at special clinics – something they need more than the rest of us due to their extreme promiscuity and practices. Amputating the healthy breasts of women and teenage girls does not constitute healthcare.

“Every LGBTQ+ child and young person should be supported to thrive.”

There is no such creature as a homosexual, lesbian or transsexual child, rather there are sexually confused young people, especially vulnerable teenagers who must be protected from perverts, and from activists like Peter Tatchell who has stated openly that no one has the right to condemn teenagers or even men who have sex with young boys, something all decent people equate with rape.

“Every LGBTQ+ person should be respected, recognised, and protected in law.”

Again, there is no such creature as a homosexual, lesbian or transsexual child, but respect begins with self-respect. As for being protected in law, sexual deviants are not outlaws, and when they are the victims of violent crime, the perpetrators will be punished subject to their apprehension and due process the same as normal victims of crime.

“The UK should once again stand as a global leader for LGBTQ+ equality.”

You have equality, dude, just stay away from our kids, especially in areas with high Islamic populations if you know what’s good for you.

With regard to the banning of conversion therapy, their take on this is remarkable. They define conversion therapy as:

“any intervention that seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Conversion therapies work towards one goal, and that goal is to ‘cure’ someone from being lesbian, gay, bi, trans, ace, intersex and/or queer.”

Think about this, your 13 year old daughter tells you she is really a boy born in the wrong body and when she is 16 she wants to have a double mastectomy. if you try to talk her out of it, the people at Stonewall want you criminally prosecuted. This sort of madness has already been happening in Canada. A while ago, a woman phoned in to Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull’s YouTube livestream with precisely that problem, her teenage daughter had fallen under the spell of this toxic trans cult. Preventing the surgical mutilation of the young isn’t conversion therapy, it is the responsibility of every sane parent and medical professional.

With regard to conversion therapy for homosexuals. Clearly some, perhaps many homosexuals are unhappy with their desires. Some, like Becket Cook, lose them when they find religion. There is a real need for conversion therapy because it only ever goes one way. Have you ever heard of a normal person seeking to convert to homosexuality? The next claim Stonewall make is breath-taking.

They pose the question “Does a ban undermine an adult who consents to conversion therapy?”

Then answer it thus: “It is not possible to consent to conversion practices in a free and informed manner, and it should not be a defence that victims appeared to have consented.”

So an adult homosexual who wishes to become heterosexual cannot seek psychiatric help to achieve that goal?

According to Stonewall, teenagers can consent to life-changing surgical mutilations if they want to “change their sex” but adults who want to cure their perverted urges cannot.

Stonewall isn’t only a powerful political lobby, it is a registered charity. No organisation that promotes these perverted goals should have charitable status in a sane society.

