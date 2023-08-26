ULEZ Is Much Bigger Than Sadiq Khan

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

As a resident of Bromley I was not surprised when a personalised leaflet came through my door from Beckenham Conservatives offering me a “Last Chance to Stop the ULEZ Expansion”. It includes a link to a petition: https://action.conservatives.com/stop-drivers-tax/

The petition closes August 29, the day this so-called tax comes in. Susan Hall is the Conservative candidate for London Mayor next May. She has pledged to scrap the ULEZ expansion on her first day in office.

The Labour incumbent, the increasingly odious fake Moslem Sadiq Khan, claims this expansion is necessary as a clean air measure. This is a lie, as is the fake science backing it up. Khan ordered the necessary cameras before the expansion of the zone was confirmed, and just for good measure he is now accusing anyone who opposes it of being a conspiracy theorist or a far rightist. One person who is neither of these things is Roger Tester, a small business owner in Greenwich whose face appears on the leaflet. His company’s website is long gone, but he is an electrician, and as he points out “You can’t take your tools on a bus or bicycle”.

This applies to countless other mobile tradespeople like plumbers, maintenance men, and cleaners. Then there are shop owners for whom likewise an extra £12.50 per day is killing. How about working mothers who need to drop off their kids at school on the way to work or collect them on the way home? There are countless others who oppose this so-called tax. Are they all conspiracy theorists or far right?

The reality is that this expansion is something far more sinister than a mere tax on the motorist. Angela Rayner, she of the big mouth, let slip what is coming next – pay per mile.

That’s right, and how will this pay per mile work? ULEZ can only work with cameras; pay per mile will require something even more intense than that, namely a device in every vehicle, including motorcycles. Who will pay for that device? Never mind that, who will monitor it? That’s right, welcome to the total police state. And this isn’t coming only to London, no, it’s coming everywhere. No, not everywhere in England, not everywhere in the British Isles, not everywhere in Europe. EVERYWHERE. Along with 15 minute cities and more restrictions on your personal freedom than you could possibly imagine courtesy of the World Economic Forum.

Oh, that’s a conspiracy theory, right? Sadiq Khan didn’t attend the World Economic Forum. True, but he sent his deputy. Conspiracy or not, the peasants are fighting back big time, organised groups have been quietly sabotaging and stealing ULEZ cameras all over London. Additionally, Bromley and other Conservative boroughs have shown their unwillingness to cooperate with the extended zone, while the Labour Party and the Greens have shown their true colours.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report