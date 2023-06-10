A Small Victory Over Big Government

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The push to centralise power everywhere and enslave us all continues, including with the 15 Minute City concept. But, all is not going to plan, because the schemers keep getting exposed by those wretched conspiracy theorists, and in this case, thwarted by them. The Norfolk town of Thetford, population less than twenty-six thousand, is being targeted as a Low Traffic Neighbourhood, a twenty minute zone.

The Mayor of Thetford was pushing this scheme, but three local activists took it on with some success. One of them was elected to the council, and the plebs are really waking up.

On June 9, two of them sat down with a YouTube vlogger and explained how things were working out. Their campaign included leafletting some eight thousand homes with a leaflet designed by one of their supporters.

Although Thetford is a small place, the same cannot be said of London where its deranged Mayor is pressing ahead with the extended ULEZ scheme which will charge drivers entering Greater London a staggering £12.50 per day. Most people view this as less of a power grab than a cash grab. Many motorists will find this tax a strain, and it will cripple many small traders. Five London councils have mounted a legal challenge to the extension, and hopefully they will win.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report