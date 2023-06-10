I just lost a friend because of what I do, for trying to expose lies and fighting for the truth.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

I had a friend on Facebook who is an ex-journalist. He was my friend with whom I debated philosophy and many interesting topics. But he was believing mainstream propaganda, like nonsense about Trump and Putin and everything else. We were debating those topics, I was showing him proof and truth about lies which he believed in.

He was writing posts attacking Trump and Putin on which I commented pointing out misconceptions and double standards with regards to his accusations. He was constantly accusing me of “red herring” for showing him his double standards and his misconceptions. I was trying to show him and explain to him his double standards and the McCarthyism he was perpetuating.

An example of such things includes accusing Putin of war crimes and prosecute and convict him in an international court, I was pointing out Bush and Blair committed a lot worse crimes and they are now getting peace prizes and medals in the West. Things like the fact that there is no freedom of speech in Russia and accuse them of lack of free speech while we prosecute Assange. He was resistant to facts like Patenti said:

“Now if people cannot challenge the validity of the evidence you present, they have fallback positions.”

He was showing Superpatriotism as Parenti called it, describing a stance that Chomsky explains in this quote:

“It's only terrorism if they do it to us. When we do much worse to them, it's not terrorism.”

― Noam Chomsky, Media Control: The Spectacular Achievements of Propaganda

Back to the stupid beliefs in what Parenti shows in this quote:

“if you think these people are stupid you’re being a bit stupid” -Michael Parenti

His last post accused Trump of being evil and deserving prosecution for possession of classified documentation, on which I commented with this link to this article:

The FBI searched Biden's home and found more classified documents The FBI spent more than 12 hours searching President Biden's Wilmington, Del., residence Friday, and found more classified documents. Some of the items date back to Biden's time as a a senator, while others were from his time as vice president, said Biden's personal attorney, Bob Bauer, announced the extraordinary development in a Saturday night statement.

For this I got accused of red herring and got blocked while I was writing a response to him which he will not see because I can’t contact him now. Here is what I wanted to write to him:

“I'm sorry you feel so. I just wanted to point out the double standard they want prosecute Trump for having classified documents while Biden also was in possession of classified documents but he is not being prosecuted. I told you I hate Trump. He is stupid. I am socialist and Trump is a liberal, he is against socialists. I see it as Trump being stupid and not understanding how Western imperialism worked, because of that he helped leftist cause by dismantling Western imperialist empire not because he wanted to but because he didn't understand it. I wanted to write a post comparing him to Kennedy who was probably assassinated by the CIA because he intentionally opposed Western imperialist empire so he had to be killed. Trump did the same thing but unlike Kennedy Trump didn't do it intentionally but because he is stupid and didn't understand how things works, but it doesn't matter why he did it, what mattered was that he did things for good causes. Kennedy was physically assassinated while Trump was character assassinated.”

I am losing hope, the will to fight, and my own Father thinks I am crazy. People are literally resistant to facts and reality and exhibit blind believe as Parenti explained:

“If you're engaged in political discourse and political struggle as I am all the time, in political communication you realize that you're not doing politics. You're doing religion, it's religion you're dealing with because you're dealing with belief and it's and it's hard it's a rough deal.”

— Michael Parenti

I don’t know how to fight back, how to fight those blind beliefs people exhibit. What can I do when they are resistant to fact and reality instead of understanding stuff they literally blindly believe stuff. I was motivated by quotes like those of Chomsky, Parenti and Huxley:

“It is the responsibility of intellectuals to speak the truth and expose lies.”

― Noam Chomsky

“Responsibility I believe accrues through privilege. People like you and me have an unbelievable amount of privilege and therefore we have a huge amount of responsibility. We live in free societies where we are not afraid of the police; we have extraordinary wealth available to us by global standards. If you have those things, then you have the kind of responsibility that a person does not have if he or she is slaving seventy hours a week to put food on the table; a responsibility at the very least to inform yourself about power. Beyond that, it is a question of whether you believe in moral certainties or not.”

― Noam Chomsky

“Optimism is a strategy for making a better future. Because unless you believe that the future can be better, you are unlikely to step up and take responsibility for making it so.”

― Noam Chomsky

“...people have those gripes and they have a semi awareness of it but the thing of putting it together and directing it toward actual issues and describing it and being able to detect the lies, that they're telling us and how they manipulate what are called cultural issues or identity issues to get you not to look at your own straight bread-and-butter economic issues. That's a job that I try to do, which I don't do very well because I write books about it. Well who the hell in America reads books, right it's ridiculous.”

― Michael Parenti

“Meanwhile there is still some freedom left in the world. Many young people, it is true, do not seem to value freedom. But some of us still believe that, without freedom, human beings cannot become fully human and that freedom is therefore supremely valuable. Perhaps the forces that now menace freedom are too strong to be resisted for very long. It is still our duty to do whatever we can to resist them.”

― Aldous Huxley, Brave New World Revisited

But maybe Huxley was right and it’s really too late for humanity and I am losing the will to fight. ;(

