“Do you really trust U.S. leaders and the corporate own U.S. news media?”-Michael Parent. World of the naive created by propaganda.

“Do you really trust U.S. leaders and the corporate own U.S. news media?

I said to a friend of mine: the Serbian news source on the internet said that cluster bombs are being used. He said: Oh, you are trusting Serbian sources? I said: Which, what sources are you trusting? you’re trusting, Bill Clinton sources? Oh Bill Clinton wouldn’t lie to us would he? Bill Clinton lied to us. It turns out they are using cluster bombs, it turns out they are using depleted uranium, our own government now says it! You trust their stories, you remember the 500 premature babies that the Iraqis supposedly ripped from incubators in Kuwait? Laughingly throwing the babies down on the hospital floors. Vivid detailed descriptions, even names of some of the poor victims, whose little premature baby was in there. It turned out the story was a total fabrication!

500 premature babies and incubators it turns out in all of LA County there’s not more than 50 incubators half of them are not being used at any one time. Did Kuwait specialize in premature births? Instead of saying, we should have been saying wait a minute, wait a minute what is this story about? What’s going on here? It was repeated again and again.

I don’t know any war where rapes are not committed which is not to dismiss such awful things as rapes , two rapes is two rapes too many. But the San Francisco Chronicle had a headline it said just two weeks ago rape is an official Serb policy, Kosovo refugees say. Oh they know about official policy and you read down to columns and finally you get the OSCE official says: There have been, on the rapes of only numbered in the dozens, very few dozens as a matter of fact, very few dozens of rapes. That’s not an official policy!…

Bosnian Serb commander was quoted throughout our media as saying an official policy and the Bosnian Serb army which numbered only about 30,000 then was accused of having raped from 25 to 100,000 Muslim women. there’s an army that’s involved in a bitter desperate military force. Again we should have said wait a minute, what’s going on here? What are these stories about?

The Serb commanders name was never found, they never produced who was the Serbian commander, they never were able to trace that. They traced it back to Ruta Finn right? that special PR group that was so happy and boasts about how it has convinced much of the progressive community in America that there’s genocide and ethnic cleansing and mass rape and all of this is going on and when they were questioned about the unverifiable unconfirmed nature of the reports. They said our goal is public relations, we’re not here to get confirmation and we achieved our goal.”

In the last episode of Duran I saw Alex Christoforou ask: How it can go on, how so many people can believe this. Or something similar to it. I had the same reaction around 2005 when I found out the truth about Iraq and 9/11. When I research stuff, I found out most of the stuff we are told are lies. Kennedy magic bullet, 500 premature babies in Kuwait, Mass rapes in Yougoslavia conflict, Iraq’s WMD’s, Libyan mass rapes and now Nord Stream and Russia mass rapes and ethnic cleansing.

Just like now Alex Christoforou is waking up, just like Jimmy Dore and Dr. John Campbells woke up during. Now that people know they are lied to, it’s the job of people who know the truth to show them how deep that proverbial rabbit hole goes.

I myself found out only not long ago about Shoshana Zuboff’s work. Her work with the work of J.B. Watson, Skinner, Berneys etc.. in behaviorism and psychology and all forms of manipulation. Imagine control they had before but now implementing it with computers and AI in this shit! Imagine the control they will have, right now this is my biggest fear. Covid showed me the obedience they can obtain which made me lose hope at the beginning. But during Covid many people woke up to lies. Then the Ukraine war happened, some people woke up, then Nord Stream happened and it also opened a few people’s eyes.

Parenti, Chomsky, Huxley and Orwell etc.. told us the most important thing they care about is what we think and know. Huxley’s conditioning and Soma drug, Orwell’s thought crime, thought police, doublethink, newspeak.

People are conditioned from a young age that they should listen to authority for example through school. They are told authority knows better and if you don’t understand it’s not that it’s a lie you are just not smart enough and authority knows better. Which creates double think or you could call it double standard. People are told that they are hopeless and that we can not do anything. We are told by Carpe diem that we have one life and we should not ask questions and just mindlessly enjoy life. Why think about it, why question things if we can not change things anyway. It’s not an accident that most people think like that, they were raised to be like that, they were conditioned to be like that.

Right now it’s a question of how far their condition went just look at our future generation. It’s not an accident they are like that. People are supposed to be educated to the point they can push boxes, use excel and fill their taxes but not to think or question authority. Things like TikTok are freaking me out now, not because China is brainwashing people, they do and gather mass data to counteract Western Brainwashing with their own brainwashing. But what scares me about TikTok is that it shows degradation of our society. Can you tell me, how can someone with the attention span of Goldfish, who can watch only 60 sec videos, how someone like that can understand or know anything or do anything at all?

People are jumping from one want to another, conditioned through culture, media and advertisements. People want to be rich, they want to be famous, they want to have lots of fun, have lots of stuff. Who the hell wants to know about all this stuff, am I right? Why even think or question stuff, it’s not pleasant and if you find out about something bad you will not be able to do anything about it. So it’s better to not know, not question things and just enjoy life mindlessly. That’s our culture, that’s how we condition people, people are not born this way they are conditioned to be like that.

“If you’re engaged in political discourse and political struggle as I am all the time, in political communication you realize that you’re not doing politics. You’re doing religion, it’s religion you’re dealing with because you’re dealing with belief and it’s and it’s hard it’s a rough deal.”

— Michael Parenti

“…people have those gripes and they have a semi awareness of it but the thing of putting it together and directing it toward actual issues and describing it and being able to detect the lies, that they’re telling us and how they manipulate what are called cultural issues or identity issues to get you not to look at your own straight bread-and-butter economic issues. That’s a job that I try to do, which I don’t do very well because I write books about it. Well who the hell in America reads books, right it’s ridiculous.”

― Michael Parenti

