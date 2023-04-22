in Latest, Video

53 tanks short. Dutch secret patriot training. Lavra shock. Musk to Sheen, I feel your pain. U/1

469 Views 11 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

53 tanks short. Dutch secret patriot training. Lavra shock. Musk to Sheen, I feel your pain. U/1
Topic 936

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

11 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jarno P
Jarno P
April 22, 2023

There will be no spring offensive.

chost-of-kiev.jpg
3
Reply

“Do you really trust U.S. leaders and the corporate own U.S. news media?”-Michael Parent. World of the naive created by propaganda.

Ukr Force Bakhmut Encircled Road Cut, Kiev Complains on Weapons; China Rejects Yellen Conditions, US-China Ties Worsen